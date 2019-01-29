Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Flawless Figure In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has spent countless hours in the gym, especially recently with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and she has a flawless figure to show for it. Recently, the singer and actress showed off her amazing physique in a new social media post that her fans went wild for.

The sexy new photo shared to JLo’s Instagram account on Tuesday, January 29, captured the former American Idol judge posing by the fireplace with a roaring fire going behind her. The 49-year-old entertainer looked stunning in a low cut blush pink sports bra that flashed an ample amount of cleavage and showed off her washboard abs to her 85.7 million followers, while a pair of skin tight patterned workout leggings hugged her curves in all the right ways. The pieces appeared to be from one of her favorite fitness wear brands, Niyama Sol, which she has collaborated with in the past to create a collection of her own.

Jennifer wore her honey blonde hair down in loose waves underneath a blush pink beanie that gave her athletic ensemble a cozy aspect, and rocked a gorgeous makeup look featuring a smokey eye and nude, glossy lip for her sexy new Instagram shot.

Followers of the pop star’s account were certainly in awe of her most recent post, which earned more than 600,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. More than 8,000 comments were left as well, many from fans expressing their appreciation for JLo’s ageless beauty.

“Body goals,” one follower wrote, while another said that the Second Act star was “everything goals.”

“OMG! My feed is on fire. You are ageless,” a third fan commented.

JLo’s latest sexy Instagram snap comes one day before she and Arod complete the 10-day nutrition challenge they have been participating in. The famous couple have been omitting sugar and carbs from their diet for the last nine days, and invited some of their friends, including Leah Remini and Michael Strahan, to join in on the “fun” with them.

While the strict diet is certainly yielding some results, as evident in the starlet’s latest social media post, it did not come without challenges.

As noted by Bravo, JLo revealed in a post to her Instagram stories towards the beginning of the challenge that it was turning out to be a bit more difficult than she originally thought it would.

“So it turns out when you don’t have sugar and you don’t have carbs you’re really, really hungry all the time,” she confessed in the post.