Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Lolo Jones On Instagram

As fans know, Lolo Jones is a multi-talented athlete who has dazzled in both the Winter Olympics and the Summer Olympics.

Now, the 36-year-old is proving that she’s also very entertaining in the personality department as she is taking a stab at reality TV on the current season of Big Brother. So far, Lolo has definitely not disappointed on the show, and she made headlines this past week for getting into a huge brawl with Tamar Jackson. In fact, the fight got so heated that Tamar even packed her bags to leave for good.

But when Lolo is not appearing on reality TV, she’s busy posting sexy photos of herself on her highly-followed Instagram account.

Here are the top 10 hottest photos of Lolo Jones on her own Instagram page:

1. Baby Got Back

Jones posted this photo this past Christmas proving that while the holiday itself tends to be pretty cold, she can make it hot with a photo of her derriere.

2. Mirror Selfie

While Jones may be promoting the piece of jewelry on her wrist, fans are getting just a little distracted by the Olympian’s picture-perfect body. No matter what angle she takes the photo at, she looks bomb.

3. Curly Hair, Don’t Care

Once again, Jones gives fans a little glimpse of her incredibly trim body, and it’s clear that she puts in a lot of work at the gym. In the series of images, Jones contorts her body into different poses and she looks nothing short of spectacular.

4. Six Pack Abs

In this hot shot, Lolo gives her fans a little glimpse at the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating her picture-perfect body. Just look at those abs!

5. ESPY Ready

In this hot look, Lolo traded in her gym shorts and sports bra for a gorgeous black gown with a thigh-high split. The snapshot definitely proves that the 36-year-old had one of the most stunning looks of the evening.

6. Little Purple Bikini

Not sure what looks better – Lolo’s body or the beautiful Hawaiian landscape – but one thing is for sure, she can rock a bikini like the best of them.

7. Barely-There Bottoms

In this particular snapshot, Lolo teaches fans a lesson by reminding them to always finish. She also teaches another message without even saying any words — hard work at the gym pays off.

8. Thirst Trap

The Big Brother star makes light of the fact that she’s single in the caption of this snapshot. But judging by the photo, it seems as though Jones will never be single for too long.

9. Side Abs

No matter what angle the photo is taken at, it’s easy to see that Lolo’s body always looks flawless. Slay all day, girl. Slay all day.

10. More Abs

Do you want abs with that? Judging from her Instagram page, it’s easy to see that Lolo Jones is incredibly proud of her toned and tanned body. And can anyone really blame her?