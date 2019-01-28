Halsey Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini On Instagram

Singer Halsey has never been afraid to show a little bit of skin in her posts on social media, and she did just that this weekend in a new photo shared to her Instagram account that sent her fans wild.

In the sexy post, shared to her account on the social media platform on Sunday, January 27, Halsey sat at the edge of a luxurious pool, basking in the beautiful California sun while wearing a skimpy bikini that did the pop star nothing but favors. The “Without Me” singer flaunted an ample amount of cleavage in her white triangle-style top that featured a clasp in the middle, while its matching bottom counterpart featuring an itsy-bitsy string waistband highlighted her incredible curves and left little to the imagination.

Halsey accessorized her barely-there pool-day ensemble with a delicate pendant necklace and white cat-eye sunglasses, while an orange paisley headband that was wrapped around her forehead kept her long blonde hair out of her face, a style that is a stark contrast to the short, brunette pixie cut she had been sporting during the previous months.

The singer’s 11.2 million followers of her Instagram account went wild for the jaw dropping photo, in which her dog Jagger also made a cameo appearance. Within just 4 hours of going live, the post had accrued more than 700,000 likes as well as thousands of comments from fans who were nothing short of impressed by the singer’s flawless figure.

“This is getting ridiculous you’re such a babe HOW,” one fan wrote on the photo, while another said she was “such a Goddess.”

Halsey’s rumored beau, British singer Yungblud, left a comment simply using the heart eye emoji to express how he felt about the singer’s sexy new photo.

Halsey shared another post to her widely followed social media accounts this weekend in which she revealed the exciting news that she would be both hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live in two weeks on February 9. The singer made her debut on the popular late-night comedy show a year ago in January 2018, and made another appearance alongside musical guest Lil Wayne in November. However, her gig on the show in February will be her first time pulling double duty as both a host and musical performer, Rolling Stone reported.

The big news comes after Halsey’s most recent single “Without Me” edged out Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” to take over the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second time.