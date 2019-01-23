‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Puts Full Booty On Display While Vacationing In Bora Bora

Playboy model Rachel Cook is a pro at showing off her gorgeous assets through creative poses and unique outfits, and a snap by the starlet posted to her Instagram on Tuesday is no different. While vacationing in Bora Bora, Cook wowed her fans with a shot of herself on a boat coasting over pristine, blue water, complete with vintage looking oars and tons of delicious, fresh looking snacks.

In the snap, Cook had her back to the camera as she gazed at the crystal blue waters below. She wore a stringy top in a sherbet hue that showed off her toned arms and thin frame. For bottoms, the glamour model went with a burnt orange thong that put her curvaceous backside on full display. Straddling the front of the boat, with her legs dangling over the sides, her admirers caught a glimpse of her voluptuous thighs.

Cook wore her chestnut colored hair in long, beach-babe inspired waves that spilled over her back and shoulders flawlessly. From the slight peek at the side of her turned face, her 2.1 million followers could see her sun kissed skin and light makeup she chose for the photo.

Cook has spent the first few weeks of 2019 flaunting her curvy body on her social media accounts, much to the delight of her fans. Recently, the model gave a glimpse of her rock hard abs by wearing underwear made of denim, complete with strings that sat flirtatiously on her hips and a cut off white tee shirt with the Guess logo on the front. She wore her hair in it’s natural form — curly and unruly — in a messy bun that sat low on her neck. She looked away from the camera thoughtfully, and wore little makeup to show off her flawless features.

In another pic from the Bora Bora excursion, Cook rinsed herself off with a hose while rocking a tiny bikini. The barely there number left little to the imagination, and the drenched model looked happy, relaxed, and as if she just hopped back on land after a fun vacation dip in the sea.

In one of her more truly jaw dropping snaps, Cook wore a cut off, red sweatshirt that barely covered her buxom chest, letting the bottom of her breasts peek out slightly. Her chiseled abs were front and center for the snap, and her tanned body glistened in the sun. She paired the sexy yet casual top with a pair of nude colored underwear, and had her hair done in lose waves that spilled over her shoulders. She playfully put her hands up on her head, and gave the camera a quizzical look.

Cook has been updating her Youtube channel recently with stories of her travel antics and modeling gigs. She’s also been doing question and answer sessions with her adoring fan base, giggling in a hoodie while she answers a slew of their inquiries. If any thing is for certain, the glamour model has several platforms should her fans want a glimpse in to her fabulous life at any time.