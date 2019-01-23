Chris Brown Says He’s Suing Alleged Paris Rape Victim For Defamation

The rapper is going on the offensive against the model accusing him.

Rapper Chris Brown is going on the offense against the model accusing him of raping her in Paris. Brown’s legal team has secured his release from custody in France and is reporting that tomorrow they will be filing suit against the 24-year-old model for slander.

TMZ spoke to Chris Brown’s Paris lawyer, Raphael Chiche, who says that his client denies all charges and plans to confront his accuser head on.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

The rapper is insisting he was set up by the model who stated publicly that Brown took her to his hotel and “violently raped her” which he calls a lie. He says that he was never alone with the woman and that there were at least 20 other people in the hotel suite. He says they were listening to music on his phone and that he has witnesses to that effect.

Chris Brown is free to leave the country, but French authorities say that the investigation is ongoing. A judicial source in Paris told the media outlet that this is a sign that it’s likely there are problems with the case.

Chris Brown Will Sue Alleged Rape Victim for Defamation https://t.co/2F64jFBzq3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 23, 2019

CNN says that Chris Brown and two other men were arrested for allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed against any of the men.

Brown says that he has no choice but to confront these accusations and sue the woman accusing him. He says he is offended by the suggestion that he could and would do this.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote in an all-caps message posted on Instagram. “… For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

But Chris Brown isn’t a stranger to law enforcement or violence against women. Most notably, Brown was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend, the singer Rihanna. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident and got five years of probation plus community service.

In 2017 Brown was charged with assaulting a man who the rapper says took his photo without first asking permission. Brown was arrested at that time for criminal battery and was charged with felony assault.