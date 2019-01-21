‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Wows In A Tiny Bikini At 62 In New Yacht Photo

Ramona revealed her bikini body at 62-years-old while on a luxury yacht.

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer escaped the Big Apple winter to show off her amazing bikini body at 62-years-old. The reality star proved that there is certainly no age limit when it comes to looking incredible in a two-piece as she shared a swimwear snap with her more than 600,000 Instagram followers during a trip on the water.

The photo posted by Ramona showed the star flaunting a pretty serious amount of skin on what appeared to be a luxury yacht as she attempted to steer the boat.

Singer, who has a 23-year-old daughter Avery, revealed her very impressive bikini body in the black two-piece, which featured a thin turquoise tie across both hips and a matching design on the top. Her flat stomach was on full display as she headed out on the water.

Going barefoot on the boat, the reality star grabbed on to the wheel of the ship as she attempted to drive while shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of large sunglasses. She tagged her location as being somewhere in the tropical Bahamas.

Just two months after celebrating her 62nd birthday in November, Ramona wrote in the caption of the stunning bikini shot she posted on January 19, “Driving @debrawasser @princevllle boat.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Ramona has shown off her bikini body in her 60s while hanging in the sun.

As the Inquisitr reported last year, Singer showed some skin in a plunging red swimsuit back in November as she told her followers that she was packing and preparing to head out on another vacation.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The mom of one showed off her assets in the one-piece while also rocking a large sunhat and wedges while getting ready to jet off out of New York and into somewhere a little more tropical.

Ramona has previously spoken out about how she stays in such great shape, admitting that she still likes to work out twice a week to keep her body looking so toned.

“I try to work out twice a week, and my trainer focuses everything on the core. It’s great; we’ll do a kettlebell, now it’s up to 30 pounds, and I swing it between my legs,” she told Allure during an interview back in 2015 while revealing her go-to exercises.

“I take weights, with my arms out, and lunge down. It just makes you cut. It’s a very intense hour of training,” Singer continued of her pretty vigorous exercise routine. “And I try to run, too, because if I want to stay really lean, I need to do things in between the workouts. So if I have time I’ll run a mile, I’ll play tennis, I’ll do yoga.”