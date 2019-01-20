Former ‘Playboy’ Bunny Amanda Cerny Locks Lips With Boyfriend Johannes Bartl In New Instagram Photo

Social media influencer and former Playboy model Amanda Cerny recently posted a risque photograph on Instagram wherein she is featured packing on the PDA with boyfriend, Johannes Bartl. In the photograph, the two lovebirds are seen submerged in a swimming pool while Amanda can be seen biting her man’s lower lip.

The 27-year-old hottie wore a skimpy black swimsuit which allowed her to display a glimpse of her famous cleavage. She kept it very simple by wearing no makeup and wore her slightly damp, dark tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a few hours of being posted, Amanda’s picture racked up 891,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments wherein fans and followers not only praised the good-looking couple but also sent their best wishes to them for a happy and long-lasting relationship. And while the majority of the comments were complimentary in nature, a few of Amanda’s male admirers expressed that they feel envious of Johannes and called him a very lucky guy because he has “the sexiest woman alive” for a girlfriend.

A few people also wrote that they are heartbroken because Amanda is now officially off the market and one person even wrote that he had no idea that the two are dating because he thought Bartl, 31, was “just a colleague who appeared in Amanda’s funny videos.”

Amanda’s relationship status had confused many because Bartl — who is also a social media influencer, a fitness model and an actor — had been appearing in Cerny’s videos for quite some time but the two didn’t open up about their relationship until after one year of dating when both of them starting posting pictures of themselves together with love-filled messages. Before that, fans had been going crazy with endless speculations about their relationship and some commentators kept asking Cerny to confirm it. However, the couple took their time to go public with the news.

In June 2018, Bartl posted a picture on Amanda’s birthday which finally killed everyone’s curiosity as he confessed in the caption that Amanda is, indeed, his ladylove. Per an earlier report by the Inquisitr, the Austria-born model wrote the following message.

“I fell in love with you a long time ago but it still feels like the day I first met you. Happy birthday my love.”

And when he posted the picture, it melted many hearts as people showered the couple with countless “awws” and even said that Amanda and Johannes represented their ideal couple goals. Since then, the two have been posting pictures with each other quite often and judging from fans’ reactions and their millions of followers, there is no doubt in believing that Amanda and Johannes are gradually becoming one of the most famous social media couples.