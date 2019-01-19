Instagram Bombshell Hannah Palmer Gets Close With Her Girlfriend As Both Flaunt Their Bodies In Thong Bikinis

Blonde bombshell Hannah Palmer has been making quite a few waves on social media, particularly for her sultry photographs which she shares on a regular basis with her 540,000-plus followers. Uninhibited, energetic, and absolutely gorgeous — Hannah lets her sunny personality shine through in almost every sexy snapshot which she forwards to her legions of ardent admirers.

In her most recent Instagram image, Hannah can be seen enjoying some fun in the sun with fellow model Amanda Trivizas. Both ladies are captured while wearing skimpy thong bikinis, and both leave little to the imagination in their respective two-piece swimsuits. Hannah has elected to wear a strappy white affair, one which features a scoop neck that highlights her bust and exposes her flat stomach. High-cut bikini bottoms round out her ensemble, revealing her toned thighs and sculpted waistline.

By contrast, Amanda has chosen to go with a very colorful two-piece, one featuring even less fabric than her counterpart’s. A neon green-yellow tinge takes over the proceedings, matching perfectly with Amanda’s dusky complexion and raven tresses. Both women wear their hair in loose, beachy waves — appearing at once casual yet professionally and studiously so.

The snapshot was taken at a resort called the SLS Baha Mar, in the Bahamas, according to the geotag. Both models are resting on their knees on a luxurious sunbed, with another being present in the background. Lush greenery, palms, and ferns also dominate the photographic frame, adding a dynamic bit of imagery to the composition.

With Hannah Palmer and Amanda Trivizas leaning toward one another — and Amanda casually resting an arm around Hannah’s shoulders — it seems quite clear that the two friends share a close and honest bond.

Despite having been posted only a matter of minutes ago, as of the writing of this article, Hannah’s fans and followers already seem quite smitten by the sexy duo. The image in question has accrued nearly 10,000 likes in extremely short order, and almost 100 Instagram fans of the fashion model took the time to leave a note in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Double trouble,” while another Instagram fan quipped, “We all deserve to spoil ourselves every once in a while Hannah! I’m sure that you both had a very wonderful time there.”

With Hannah Palmer and Amanda Trivizas both having recently tried out for the Maxim cover girl contest, there’s little doubt that both of these beautiful women have a bright career ahead of them in the fashion and modeling industry — starting with their sizable social media followings!