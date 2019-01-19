Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘I Want To Be In Love!’ On Instagram, Voicing Woes On Single Status

However, is she really upset about it or does she just want to rev up her fan base?

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories this weekend to apparently send out some very important messages about her life: She’s rich, beautiful and she wants to be in love.

In the first that story she posted Friday night, she’s shown chilling in the pool with her friends while they sip margaritas. When one friend tells her, “You look rich,” she answers by bragging, “I am rich, b****.” The video ends with Kourtney Kardashian raising her glass in a mock salute to whoever is manning the camera.

The proceeding story shows her leaving the water and flaunting her hot body in a revealing lavender metallic one-piece swimsuit. The post is obviously geared to send pulses racing as she rinses off her enviable figure in an outdoor shower.

Flash forward to the Instagram story the mom-of-three posted Saturday morning, and a clip is shown of actress Julia Roberts uttering an iconic line from the popular rom-com Notting Hill. The 39-year-old chose to show the scene where Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) Julia’s character proclaims her love to William Thacker (Hugh Grant) by telling him, “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

Underneath the Notting Hill clip, the KUWTK star seemingly voiced her woes on her single status by posting “I want to be in love!” She additionally posted tearful emojis below the statement. Fans reading something into the posts while reflecting on the jet-setting life of the pretty socialite might be tempted to think that the girl who seems to have everything is actually lacking in the love department.

Kourtney Kardashian’s post most likely could be attributed to heightened emotions she experienced while watching the romantic comedy. Then again, her feelings might be genuine and lasting since she recently broke up with Algerian former boxer and model Younes Bendjima. Per PEOPLE, the two had been dating since 2017, and Kourtney hasn’t had a serious relationship since their split last August.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian at The Syrian American Medical Society. Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

On the other hand, the stories could also function as announcements that the oldest member of the Kar/Jenner clan is ready to take on her next relationship.

According to PEOPLE, Kourtney Kardashian has been romantically involved in a light fling with 21-year-old Luka Sabbat. Sabat, who is also a friend to the Kardashian family, recently joined Kourtney and little sis Kendall Jenner on a trip to Aspen. A source told PEOPLE in November that Kourtney likes Luka, but their relationship will never be serious. They went on to say, “She hooks up with him occasionally, but that’s it.”