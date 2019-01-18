Instagram Hottie Demi Rose Flaunts Her Cleavage In Animal-Print Bikini While Vacationing In Thailand

Instagram starlet Demi Rose Mawby has been embracing some world-wide travels over the past couple of weeks and she has seemingly spent much of her time on the beach flaunting her figure in tiny bikinis. The model’s latest updates have come via her Insta Stories and her millions of followers won’t want to miss these latest shots.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Demi Rose had been in Tulum, Mexico for the past couple of weeks and she was recently seen in the midst of a photo shoot as she flaunted her curves. While she may have been in Mexico at least partially for work-related purposes, it is clear that she was having plenty of fun while she was there.

In her new Instagram Stories, Demi Rose showcases that she is apparently now staying in Phuket, Thailand. In these new shots, Mawby is wearing a striped animal-print bikini. In addition, the Instagram model showed off some of the drinks and meals she and her girlfriends have been sharing and she is seemingly staying at an absolutely gorgeous resort called the Baba Beach Club.

Mawby has been quite focused on food-related video clips in her latest batch of Insta Stories. However, her millions of fans would surely prefer she get back to the bikini shots that highlight her stunning, sexy curves.

Based on some updates via Express, it looks as if Demi Rose modeled this same animal-print bikini while still in Mexico. The bikini suits the Instagram model perfectly, as it beautifully showcases her ample cleavage, highlights her taut abs, and does a fabulous job of showing off her curvy derriere.

The plunging bikini top and revealing thong bikini bottoms don’t just flaunt Demi Rose’s enviable figure, but they show off her confidence as well. The social media starlet knows how to strike a pose and her social media followers never tire of seeing her sexy looks and curvacious physique.

The 23-year-old British beauty has definitely made her mark on Instagram, building up a following of 8.2 million people. So far, Mawby hasn’t shared any shots showing off this particular bikini via her lasting Instagram posts, but it seems likely she will at some point.

Demi Rose Mawby noted via Twitter that this is her first time visiting Thailand. She added that it’s beautiful and it looks like she’s already having a blast with her girlfriends. It’s not clear as of yet how long she’ll be in Phuket, but the Instagram model’s fans know that she’ll keep sharing updates and they can’t wait to see what she posts next.