Mariah Carey Rocks Bikini After Revealing She Doesn’t ‘Acknowledge’ 10-Year Challenge

Mariah Carey is not one to participate in silly internet challenges, and she proved that in her latest social media post.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself wearing a purple bikini with a robe over top, and holding her cute little dog.

Mariah is seen sporting a violet-colored triangle bikini top with a white robe with pink floral embellishments. Carey has her wet hair parted down the middle and pushed behind her head, after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

Mariah smiles big in the photograph, and some green foliage is spotted behind her. In the caption of the photograph, Carey says that she is not going to “acknowledge” the 10-year challenge that is sweeping over the internet.

In the challenge, people have been posting a photo of themselves from 2009 or earlier and the most recent photo of them in order to compare and see how hard aging has hit them over the past decade.

Although Mariah did reveal that the photo she posted was taken before Wednesday, she did not reveal what date it was taken, as she’s obviously not game to compare photos of herself from a decade ago to her current looks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariah is now suing her former personal assistant for over $3 million as she claims that her ex-employee is blackmailing her over some embarrassing photos.

“This new year welcomes Mariah’s continued efforts to clean the trash from her life,” a source told TMZ of the situation, also revealing that her former assistant, Lianna Azarian, took her credit card and bought herself personal items, telling retailers that they were Carey’s, and receiving huge discounts by using her name.

The singer says she was paying Lianna over $300K a year, but that she decided to blackmail her for $8 million by threatening to release videos and damaging information against Mariah.

While the lawsuit did not confirm what was on the incriminating videos, some of them were described as being “intimate.”

“According to a Complaint filed today in California, an executive assistant employed in 2015 to help with business and personal matters, turned out to be a grifter and extortionist. Because her threats and bad acts are too great to be ignored, Mariah has been compelled to file a lawsuit against her,” an insider revealed.

“Given that the evidence against this former assistant is vast and deplorable, we anticipate a victorious resolution. Mariah continues her streak of success this year with an upcoming North American tour and return to Vegas,” the source added of Mariah Carey’s lawsuit.