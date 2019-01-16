Shanna Moakler Stuns In Same Bright Red Bikini That She Rocked In 1995 Miss USA Competition

Who needs the 10 year challenge when you can do the 24 year challenge instead?

Over the past few weeks, celebrities have been taking to their Instagram account to share photos of the “10 year challenge.” The point of the challenge is to share two side-by-side photos of yourself. One of the photos is supposed to be from 10 years ago and the other is supposed to be a recent photo of yourself. But model Shanna Moakler took the challenge to another level by sharing two photos that are 24 years apart.

In the photo on the left, Moakler is seen rocking a red bikini during the 1995 Miss USA Competition. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and also sports a sash that reads “New York” while she poses next to other competitors. The photo on the right shows Moakler in the same skimpy red bikini. The model holds her phone up to a mirror and snaps a selfie that shows off her amazing body.

In the caption of the image, Moakler explains that in her more recent photo, she is 35 pounds heavier but she thinks that it is “all boobs” that account for the extra weight. She tells her followers that she is not trying to be 19-years-old again but she is currently happy where she is at with her body, especially since it’s been three months since her “mommy makeover.”

Followers of the 43-year-old have given the photo a ton of attention already with over 6,000 likes in addition to 260 plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to gush over how amazing Shanna still looks while countless others chimed in to congratulate her on her mommy makeover.

“You look amazing! I can’t wait to see the butt makeover. I have always wanted a smaller booty too. I love that you are so brave. I’m working up the courage now that I’m turning 55.”

“Looking amazing Your face is always beautiful but your body is honestly the glow up in the 10 years!!! You go glen coco you’re stunning,” another chimed in.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Moakler wowed fans with another sexy snapshot. Like her current one, Shanna stands in her room and takes a selfie in the mirror in a sexy pink sports bra and black underwear. In the caption of the image, the 43-year-old explained that she is already five weeks post-op from her “mommy makeover” and she’s already beginning to see a difference though she is a little bit swollen and discolored from bruising.

She then goes on to explain that all of the lumps, as well as the “weird pockets” by her scar, are gone and that’s something that makes her really happy, especially because that was something that she always tried to hide. To end the post, she thanked surgeon Leif Rogers and his team for doing amazing work on her.

Clearly, Shanna is feeling really good about herself these days.