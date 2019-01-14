Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Booty In Thong-Cut Leopard Swimsuit On Instagram As She Enjoys Bali

Sommer Ray has been making the most of her paradisiacal vacation in Bali, Indonesia, as evidenced by her latest Instagram posts. On Sunday, the 22-year-old fitness mogul took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to share a snap of herself rocking a leopard-print one-piece that puts her booty on full display.

In the picture in question, the Instagram model is sitting on a tree branch while rocking a thong-cut one-piece swimsuit that accentuates her famous backside. She is seated with her back to the camera in a way that makes her derriere the focus of the shot. As she sits on the tree, Sommer Ray is also holding onto a smaller branch shooting upward in a pose that showcases her toned biceps.

Sommer Ray is looking straight at the camera with a serious look on her face and lips slightly parted in a seductive and mysterious way. She is wearing makeup in earth tones that match the brown and gold of her leopard-printed swimsuit. Sommer is wearing her ombre locks tied up with a scrunchie in a high ponytail that falls onto the sides, highlighting the blonde portions of the hair.

Behind Sommer, a gorgeous backdrop of tropical foliage gives the photo a wild atmosphere that matches her hairstyle and leopard-print one-piece.

“It’s a jungle out there,” she captioned the post.

The photo, which she shared with her whopping 19.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 1 million likes and more than 6,700 comments in under 10 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and play along with her caption.

“In the jungle the mighty rumble the lion sleeps tonight,” one user wrote, referencing the 1961-hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens, while another added, “queen of the jungle.”

Sommer has built an impressive fan base on Instagram, a platform that has enabled her to branch out and create her own athletic-clothing line and fitness app. In an interview with Life & Style magazine, she revealed what’s next for her brand.

“The way my clothing line is set up, every single month is a completely new theme that drops. So what I dropped the first month will never come back… It’s always going to be different; my drop in March is going to be swimwear and then from there I’m going to add denim and jeans and some new things so it’s not just athletic,” she explained.