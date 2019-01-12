Buxom ‘Playboy’ Starlet Lindsey Pelas Strips Off Her Shirt, Gives A Sexy Twist & Twirl To The Camera

American actress and Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is becoming a regular tour de force on social media, frequently taking to popular platform Instagram to share off her raciest, sexiest snapshots. The busty blonde bombshell radiates an unparalleled sensuality in her most recent video shared to her most ardent admirers, one which leaves little to the imagination in the process.

In this particular clip, Lindsey can be seen from the waist up, cropped fairly tight to show off her natural assets. Backgrounded by palm fronds and illuminated by bright sunlight, it appears that the buxom Playboy model is shooting the clip from somewhere warm and balmy. Almost immediately stripping off her thin white shirt as soon as the cameras start rolling, Lindsey wastes little time in getting down to business, revealing a stringed corset beneath.

The corset in question is a scanty, stringed affair. The cut of the corset presses her significant cleavage together, pushing her bust into prominence. Meanwhile, Lindsey exults in the moment, smiling coyly with her prettily painted lips. Her signature platinum blonde tresses are lightly teased for this short bit of footage, falling in loose waves about her shoulders after she removes her top. Accessorizing her look with a pair of faceted gemstone earrings, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and light concealer — Lindsey Pelas clearly knows how to emphasize her very best features.

Swiveling her torso to and fro towards the conclusion of the brief video, the Maxim, GQ, and Glamour model plays up a bit of a flirtatious vibe with her arrested audience. Captioning the footage with a brief note suggesting that this sort of thing is part of her nightly bedtime routine, Lindsey shows a bit of self-awareness and humor that she is typically known for.

Her legions of followers seemed to genuinely appreciate the short share, showing praise upon Lindsey in the comments section as well as awarding the footage over 85,000 likes in very short order. One fan wrote, “God your [sic] smoking hot, could watch this all day,” while another Instagram user quipped, “Miss Pelas, very intoxicating.”

Lindsey Pelas made headlines last year, per Maxim, when she invited superstar NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. to message her directly. When a member of the paparazzi tailing Lindsey asked her, somewhat brashly, if she would be interested in fielding a message from the New York Giants wide receiver — she answered in a direct, unambiguous fashion.

“[Regarding] athlete DMs, I should be on the receiving end… I might catch it, I’d look for it. I’m open.”