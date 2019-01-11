Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Well-Toned Thighs In New Risque Instagram Snap

Swedish-Australian model Kelly Gale has posed for V Magazine‘s 2019 Calendar and on Friday morning, she shared a photograph from the Calendar with her 1 million Instagram fans. In the snap, Kelly is featured wearing high-cut bottoms which she paired with an exposing crop top to pull off a very provocative look. As the spaghetti strap slipped off her shoulder, it allowed the model to expose her cleavage and simultaneously expose her flat stomach.

She wore some mustard-colored boots and accessorized with a delicate silver armlet and silver drop earrings. In terms of her beauty looks, the Victoria’s Secret model let her dark hair down and wore some dark maroon lip color to accentuate her lips.

Within 40 minutes of going live, the post amassed more than 5,000 likes and fans and followers showered her with compliments. Prior to sharing the current picture, Kelly also shared a series of bikini pics from her gateway in the Maldives which sent the temperature of her Instagram page soaring. Among many, one particular picture stood out where Kelly is featured lying over some rocks near the beach. The model — who is half Indian and Half Australian — flaunted her perfectly tanned skin and amazing body while wearing a skimpy white bikini. The model extended her long legs on the rocks which showcased her 5-feet and 11-inch height.

The post garnered close to 40,000 likes and more than 200 comments where fans wrote complimentary words and phrases like “incredibly sexy,” “goddess,” and “beautiful” to express their admiration for the 23-year-old model.

“Sometimes I wish I was a rock,” one person flirtatiously commented on the picture. “When I see you and other women with such amazing and fit bodies, I am amazed knowing its God’s creation. And equally, I admire and respect each one of you for all the hard work and dedication behind maintaining such superb bodies and beautiful skins – people must understand it’s not just skin showing. Congratulations to you [sic],” another person commented. While another one said that Kelly has the sexiest legs in the world.

Speaking about her good body and stature, Kelly told Vogue India in an older interview that while her genes play in important role in her looks, it is her hard work which helps her to maintain her amazing body.