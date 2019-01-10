Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Conservative Media Outlet For Spreading Fake Nude Photo Of Her

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to fire back at a Conservative media outlet for spreading a nude photo that was falsely attributed to her.

“For those out of the loop, Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me. The @DailyCaller reposted it (!) and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well,” she tweeted.

“Completely disgusting behavior from Conservative outlets. No wonder they defended Kavanaugh so fiercely.”

As Vice reports, the photo in question shows a woman’s feet in a bathtub with text that says “alexandria ocasio-cortez.instagram.post.9-3-2016.” The face of the woman isn’t shown but you can see that she’s holding a vape pen. According to Vice, the photo popped up on a popular Reddit thread called “r/drama” among other forums. On the surface, the photo seems pretty tepid, but when you focus in on the faucet, you can see the woman’s breasts.

Conservative website the Daily Caller reported on the story and tweeted the following, based on a screenshot retweeted by the congresswoman from New York: “Here’s The Photo That Some People Described As A Nude Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

As theInquisitr previously reported, foot fetishists have determined that those toes do not belong to Ocasio-Cortez. The photo was actually taken by Ashley Leathers, one of Anthony Weiner’s former sexting partners. Vice reports that Leathers confirmed that she was the photographer via a direct message on Twitter.

“That pic is a few years old and now reaffirms my current stance of no longer posting feet pics unless dudes pay me for it,” she said.

GOP have been losing their mind + frothing at the mouth all week, so this was just a matter of time. There is also a Daily Mail reporter (Ruth Styles) going to my boyfriend’s relative’s homes+offering them cash for “stories.” Women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period. https://t.co/KuHJ75sdMg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2019

This is not the first time that someone tried–and failed– to spread “dirt” on Ocasio Cortez. Before she was sworn in a video of her dancing while she was in college went viral, the Inquisitr reported. The original poster apparently wanted to imply that the video showed behavior that did not befit a Congresswoman. But the general consensus on social media has been that it was a poor attempt to undermine an elected official.

No, Washington Post, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is nothing like Sarah Palin https://t.co/Iz9ROFRPgc pic.twitter.com/PGszLoj4h2 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) January 10, 2019

Fake news photos and innocuous dance footage aside, Ocasio-Cortez has been using her time in the media spotlight to spread her political message. During an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, she gave a passionate response to Trump’s national address on the border wall and immigration.

“The president decided to hold the paychecks of everyday Americans hostage so that he can fulfill a campaign, I don’t even want to call it a promise, I call it a fantasy that the vast majority of Americans disapprove of,” she said.