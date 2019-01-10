Ana Cheri Rocks See Through Thong While Twinning With Gal Pal Casey Martin

The fitness models left little to the imagination in the sultry snap.

Fitness models and Instagram influencers Ana Cheri and Casey Martin were twinning in a sultry snap posted to both of their Instagram pages. For the shot, the duo wore sexy, see through lingerie while they turned their backs to the camera, showing off their curvy bottoms. Both women are well known for flaunting their gorgeous assets on their social media accounts, and Wednesday’s pic was no different.

For the snap, Cheri wore a longer sleeved top which was covered in lace, and left little to the imagination as it was completely see through. She opted to leave her bra at home for this shoot, and the angle in which she was standing — tilted a little to her right — showed off her buxom chest. She wore a black garter style thong underwear set that came up to her lower back in an intricate design.

Cheri wore her chestnut colored locks in a low, messy-but-chic bun with loose curls framing her flawless face. For makeup, the glamour model wore a rosy hue on her eyelids, and perfected her pout with a nude lip. She wore contouring to show off her gorgeous features, and her sun-kissed skin glowed perfectly in the shot.

Martin, the fitness guru who joined Cheri for the sexy shoot, wore a similar black, tantalizing outfit. The model wore a see through bra, which she accessorized with an inky colored blazer which she pulled off her shoulders seductively. Martin’s garter style thong was barely visible in the snap, but fans of the duo could see the straps hanging down her voluptuous thighs.

The fitness model wore her golden locks in beach-babe waves and kept her makeup fresh, with just a little highlighting to show off her natural features. And, just as gal pal Cheri did for the shoot, she topped the look off with a pageboy style hat. Both women turned their bodies ever so slightly to the camera to give the best angle of their bodies while working the camera in the retro style bathroom they cozied up in for the shoot.

Both Cheri and Martin have large followings on their social media for being fitness influencers, and also for flaunting their bodies in several creative snaps. Recently, Cheri wowed her impressive 11.8 million followers with a shot of herself wearing nothing but a pair of distressed jeans. For the photo, Cheri sat on a chair with her arms wrapped around her exposed chest, and gave her fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. To further the sex appeal of the photo, she wore her hair in a sleek blow out, which cascaded over her bare shoulders.

Martin also showed off her toned body to her own Insta on Tuesday. The fitness instructor took to her social media to give her 552,000 admirers a glimpse of her rock hard body by wearing a red polkadot once piece that featured cut outs in all the right places. The suit showed off Martin’s ample cleavage and toned arms and legs, and was well received by her fans — having been liked almost 10,000 times since she posted the pic.