Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Wows In A String Bathing Suit During Swimwear Shoot

Candice is revealing her amazing body for a swimwear photo shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off another piece from her swimwear shoot – and a whole lot of skin in the process. In a new snap shared by the official Instagram account of her line, Tropic of C, on January 7, the mom of two could be seen showing off her jaw-dropping curves in a skin-tight green bathing suit with thin string straps.

In the stunning new photo, Swanepoel was revealing why she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models as she struck a pose with both hands running through her hair – which was flowing down her back – as she revealed her impressive tan to promote her collection.

While posing to the side with her eyes firmly closed, Candice’s toned abs could be seen poking through her swimsuit despite the star only giving birth to her second child back in June.

She kept the accessories to a minimum for the shoot, simply rocking a pair of slightly dangling earrings.

Writing in the caption of the stunning shot of the supermodel, Tropic of the C wrote, “New day, new week…#thec #sage #wanderlust.”

The latest photo of Candice rocking the string swimwear posted earlier this week came shortly after the line’s account also gave followers a glimpse at the back of the green ensemble.

On January 6, a snap of the star walking away from the camera was posted online as she took part in the photo shoot for her range in what appeared to be the desert.

Showing off even more skin as she modelled the piece, the caption for the Instagram photo read, “2019: go your own way! Candice in #TheC #sage #wanderlust.”

But it’s not just on Tropic of C’s page where Swanepoel has been flaunting her bikini body.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mom of two – who’s engaged to fiancé Hermann Nicoli – posted her own swimwear snap as she posed at the beach in a pretty skimpy red bikini.

The latest slew of snaps featuring Candice proudly showing her body follow the star being forced to clap back at internet trolls who left vicious comments online after she stepped out in a bikini just a few days after welcoming her second son.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, the star was widely body-shamed once photos of her at the beach in an off-the-shoulder bikini during a trip to the beach 12 days after giving birth were posted online.

Swanepoel then shared some of the photos herself while clapping back at those who criticized her post-baby body.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another,” she wrote on Instagram Stories in July. “Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

“I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…,” she then added via the social media site. “I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women.”