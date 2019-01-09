Victoria’s Secret Model Behati Prinsloo Shows Skin In A Leopard Print Bikini

Behati's showing off her curves during a trip to Mexico.

Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo is showing off her curves in a leopard print bikini while vacationing in Mexico. New pictures shared by Daily Mail this week show the stunning star soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas in a two-piece as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime south of the border on January 8.

In the candid paparazzi photos, Behati could be seen rocking a pair of leopard print bikini bottoms which she opted to pair with a simpler plain black top. The star revealed her swimwear after taking off an oversized vintage No Doubt t-shirt while relaxing by the pool.

Prinsloo opted to shield her eyes from the intense sun with a pair of dark sunglasses and was also snapped in a straw sunhat.

Missing from the photos was Behati’s husband, The Voice coach and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine as well as their two children, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 10-month-old Gio Grace, though the model appeared to hint earlier this week that her kids were enjoying the trip with her.

Taking to Instagram on January 7, the model – who walked in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – shared a photo of herself relaxing on the beach as she looked out towards the ocean while surrounded by buckets and spades that likely belonged to little Dusty.

“Deep sea baby,” she captioned the upload shared with her 5.7 million followers on the social media site.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the star has been spotted in a skimpy bikini.

Prior to welcoming her first child with the musician two years ago, Style Caster reported that Prinsloo shared a photo of herself proudly revealing her baby bump to the world in a tiny polka dot bikini as she posed in the mirror.

But while Behati has proven that she’s most definitely confident when it comes to showing off some skin in a bikini, she’s also revealed that it’s not always the most comfortable thing in the world for her during swimwear photo shoots.

Speaking to People, she joked about posing in a bikini for photographer David Bellemere while modelling for Victoria’s Secret.

“He’s incredible — you see his pictures and it blows your mind,” she told the site back in 2016. “But he puts you in the most awkward positions, and then there’s a beach full of people around you that don’t know what you’re doing, so you’re, like, so uncomfortable.”

She then admitted that “it’s definitely sometimes a little embarrassing” to be posing for the camera in a two-piece.

Prinsloo also spoke to People about showing off her body in a bikini in 2014, where she admitted that she has a pretty extensive collection of swimwear.

“I’m a total bikini hoarder — it’s a little embarrassing how many bikinis I own, and that I only wear the same two bikinis always,” she joked.