R Kelly Allegedly Posted Sex Tapes Of Accusers Online In Effort To Discredit Them

The move comes after new sexual assault allegations surfaced on 'Surviving R Kelly.'

R. Kelly and his camp are allegedly going on the attack against his accusers, posting sex tapes of women who spoke out against him on the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

The series, which garnered viral interest this week, detailed the decades of sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B singer. Though Kelly himself had remained largely quiet, TMZ is reporting that he and his team have responded to the allegations by posting sex tapes of some of the women in question.

The Daily Mail backed up the report, finding the Facebook pages in question and reporting that they had been created on Sunday. On Monday, there was an announcement that a sex tape had been posted of one of the accusers “engaging in sexual relations” with R. Kelly. That accuser had claimed that R. Kelly gave her herpes, and filmed their sexual encounter without her consent.

The post was taken down within an hour of having been posted to Facebook, the report noted, but by then it had generated considerable interest around the internet. The Facebook page also had cropped images of the alleged sex tape, but the Daily Mail reported that the link to the website was not yet live.

Though R. Kelly has long faced accusations of sexual misconduct with underage girls, the docu-series unveiled new allegations — including that he was caught having sex with an underage Aaliyah while on a crowded tour bus.

The allegation came from Jovante Cunningham, a former backup singer who said that the relationship between Aaliyah and much-older singer was far from secret. Cunningham said that she — and other members of R. Kelly’s entourage — opened the door to the bus’s sleeping area one day, and saw the two having sex.

“Things that an adult should not be doing with a child,” she said, via People. “I can’t stress to you how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago.”

R. Kelly has started a new page on Facebook called "Surviving Lies" where he plans to "expose" his accusers one by one: https://t.co/2ZHVkvpqoz pic.twitter.com/N52bccIeYz — Complex (@Complex) January 7, 2019

It was widely reported that R. Kelly had married Aaliyah when she was 15 years old, though a marriage certificate later circulated claiming that she was 18 at the time. Adding to the controversy was the fact that Aaliyah was just 12 when R. Kelly first took her under his wing.

It was not clear if the sex tape of R. Kelly and the accuser had yet been posted in full online. The singer’s team has not yet commented on the reports, the Daily Mail noted.