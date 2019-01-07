Madonna Shares Photo Of Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocking A Bikini & Daisy Dukes At The Beach

Madonna's 22-year-old daughter was showing some skin during a trip to the beach.

Madonna is sharing a new snap of her 22-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon rocking a purple bikini and a pair of denim shorts during a trip to the beach. The legendary singer posted the new snap of her eldest child to her Instagram account on January 6 as Lourdes spent some time on the sand by the sea.

The new snap featured the star – whose dad is Madonna’s former partner Carlos Leon – posing in front of the ocean while pouting for the camera.

Lourdes was showing off her amazing body in the photo posted by her mom, including her toned middle and long legs, as she rocked the string two-piece and Daisy Dukes. She let her long dark hair flow down, while also accessorizing her bikini look with several necklaces around her neck and a bellybutton piercing.

Writing in the caption of the new photo Madonna shared with her 12.7 million followers, the superstar singer told fans that her daughter was just a “Girl On A Beach” with a purple heart emoji to match her fun bikini look.

The star then added the hashtags #firstborn, #firstlove, and #lola to her post, the latter being her nickname for her daughter. Madonna is also mom to 18-year-old Rocco, 13-year-old David, 12-year-old Mercy, 6-year-old Stelle, and 6-year-old Estere.

The bikini photo came just days after Madonna used the social media site to hit back at recent rumors suggesting she may have gotten butt implants to make her booty larger after photos and video of her performing alongside son David on New Year’s Eve went viral on social media.

Fans were quick to accuse the “Like A Prayer” singer of going under the knife after she showed off a curvier figure in an all-black ensemble whilst on stage in New York City, though she appeared to shut down all the rampant speculation by sharing a selfie on Instagram.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Madonna posted a photo of herself rocking an “NYE” headband and wrote in the caption, seemingly in response to the plastic surgery rumors, “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………” with a crying laughing emoji.

She then added, “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

Madonna also used the hashtags #2019, #freedom, #respect, #nofear, and #nodiscrimination in her post.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The latest bikini snap also came two months after Lourdes channeled her famous mom while attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s 15th annual event in November.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that she showed off her admiration for her mom by rocking a sheer white dress that looked pretty similar to Madonna’s iconic wedding-inspired look from her appearance at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards.