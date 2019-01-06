‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Leaves Little To Imagination In Sheer Lingerie

Yazmin Oukhellou sent her 457,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy earlier this week when she released a super steamy full body lingerie photo.

The brunette bombshell decided to bring in the new year by treating her followers to a photo featuring herself donning a black, lacy lingerie that allowed her to put on a very busty display.

Appearing to be a professionally taken photo that looked like it could be placed on the cover of a sultry magazine, the revealing ensemble featured a low sweetheart neckline showing off an ample amount of cleavage.

The seductive ensemble gave off a sense of elegance thanks to the lace patterned adornments on the chest and across her midriff.

The cut-outs on the sides of the lingerie and the black trim across the waistline spotlighted the TV personality’s trim frame, curvy hips, and long legs.

The TV personality styled her long dark tresses with loose curves hanging down her body. She was careful to place her locks on her arms and shoulders, so they didn’t cover her curvy bosom.

The plain white background in combination with the thick black eye make-up caused Yazmin’s eyes and perfect complexion to really pop in the photo.

In addition to showcasing her gorgeous figure, the actress used the Instagram post as an opportunity to plug and promo the clothing company, Boohoo, that made the piece she was wearing.

Since the photo was posted on Wednesday, it has been showered by her followers with over 18,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments.

This is not the first time Yazmin has shared racy photos to her social media feed. Just a few days prior, another steamy Instagram post of the actress and boyfriend James Lock embraced in a sultry smooch got just as much attention from her followers.

The photo featured Oukhellou in a form fitting, cream-colored string bikini with her long raven locks moving in the wind. She was wrapped in the arms of her long-time boyfriend against a gorgeous backdrop of amazingly clear tropical ocean waters.

While showing some serious skin, the couple engaged in a very heated kiss and embrace.

“Can’t wait to bring in the new year with you! It’s been a mad year but we’ve come out stronger than ever! 2019 is our year new house new businesses and lots more memories to make Love you,” she penned in the caption of the photo – tagging her boyfriend at the end of the caption – and including several emoticons.