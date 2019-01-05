Buxom ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Booty & Sideboob, Arches Her Back In Scanty Bikini

A rising star in the world of Instagram models, Anastasiya Kvitko has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by many media outlets, including the Sun. Notable in the comparison for her curvaceous figure and long dark hair amongst other assets, Anastasiya has become something of a social media sensation for her seductive, provocative snapshots.

In her most recent Instagram share — made just moments ago, as of the writing of this article — the Russian model poses poolside, a strappy black bikini doing its best to contain her full-figure and feminine assets. With the straps being pushed back off of her shoulders, it looks like Anastasiya dares to reveal even more of herself to the camera lens, arching her back in order to thrust her ample bust forward into prominence. Tossing her head back — letting her long chestnut tresses fall earthward — the buxom Instagram starlet also closes her eyes, luxuriously enjoying a moment in time. Her lips parted in a breathy pout, it’s hard not to imagine that Anastasiya Kvitko knows exactly how to send temperatures soaring amongst her target audience.

With her hands splayed out behind her to support herself, fingertips resting on a strip of moss, the Russian bombshell is backgrounded by a wall of foliage, artfully trimmed back away from the side of the pool.

Despite having been live for only an hour or two, the wet and wild poolside picture has already been a massive success amongst Kvitko’s fans and followers. Over 60,000 Instagram users offered up a like for her efforts, and nearly 900 individuals left largely complimentary comments in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “Good morning babe, have a great day,” while another Instagram fan quipped, “You’re breathtaking and incredibly beautiful.”

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” first made waves for comparing herself favorably with the woman she is so often compared to. According to Maxim, Kvitko famously called out Kim Kardashian, saying that she was far beyond what the reality TV superstar could ever hope to achieve.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me… My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom… Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim.”

Despite having thrown shade at Kim Kardashian approximately two years ago, both women remain extremely popular. Whether Kvitko has eclipsed Kardashian in terms of name recognition is a dubious argument, but there’s little doubt that the Russian model continues to attract new fans on a daily basis.