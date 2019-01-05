Arie Luyendyk Jr. Posts Stunning Photo Of Pregnant Lauren Burnham In White Bikini Ahead Of Hawaii Wedding

'The Bachelor' star posts a photo of his glowing bride-to-be and her baby bump.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is showing off his fiancée Lauren Burnham’s baby bump to the world. The 37-year-old former Bachelor star shared a stunning photo of his pregnant bride-to-be as they packed for their upcoming wedding in Hawaii. Luyendyk Jr. captioned a photo of Burnham trying on a white bikini in front of a mirror with her blossoming baby bump in full view.

“Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?” Arie captioned the pic, before adding, “Packing for Hawaii!!!!”

Fans of the reality TV lovebirds flocked to the comments section to remark about the stunning photo. Many described Lauren Burnham as “glowing” and others commented on her “perfect baby belly.”

The new photo comes on the same day as the couple’s gender reveal. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have revealed they are expecting a baby girl in June, about five months after they tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

Burnham, 27, told Us Weekly that the couple, who became engaged in March 2018 after falling in love during Arie’s season of The Bachelor, took six pregnancy tests before they believed the baby news. The ABC reality star also added, “I think, to be honest, in the beginning, we were both hoping that we were having a girl.”

You can see Lauren Burnham in the gorgeous new bikini baby bump photo below.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s new photo of his glowing bride-to-be comes just days after fans urged Lauren Burnham not to hide her baby bump. Last week, the race car driver’s fiancée posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a loose sweater and captioning it that she is “grateful” for the trend because she has a “baby Luyendyk belly to hide.”

But fans questioned why the pregnant reality star felt she had to hide her growing bump and urged her to show it off as a badge of honor.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. recently explained why the couple kept their January 12 wedding date even after finding out they would be expecting a baby a few months later.

“We were fairly certain everyone out there would be able to do the math… plus we aren’t ashamed, we are thankful,” Luyendyk said, according to Reality TV World. “And sooooo dang excited.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s baby reveal will be shown to fans on The Bachelor season 23 premiere on Monday, January 7 on ABC at 8 p.m. on ABC.