‘Bachelor’ Star Demi Burnett Seen With ‘Challenge’ Bad Boy Paulie Calafiore Days After Split With Cara Maria

Former Big Brother and Challenge star Paulie Calafiore was publicly claiming his love for MTV co-star Cara Maria Sorbello just days ago. This came after the two suddenly split and he was vowing to woo her back after his ex-girlfriend Danielle Maltby blasted him for what he was saying to her while he was with Challenge legend Cara Maria. It looks like he’s accepted that neither Sorbello or Bachelor veteran Malby are interested in reuniting, because now he was just spotted with another “Bachelor Nation” starlet. This time, it’s someone whose season hasn’t even started airing yet.

Demi Burnett is one of the bachelorettes on Colton Underwood’s upcoming Bachelor season and spoilers have teased that she’ll be something of a villain as this winter plays out. Typically, these contestants should lay low when it comes to their love lives post-filming so that they don’t reveal anything about how long they last.

Based on some recent sightings, however, it seems that this Bachelor contestant may be doing things her own way. She was just spotted out with Calafiore and people are buzzing over the sighting.

This all exploded on social media when Twitter user @chickenstix104 shared a photo showing Paulie in a red sports car with an unidentified blonde next to him. The tweet tagged Cara Maria and warned her to star far away from Paulie, thinking that perhaps it was Danielle in the car with him.

@CaraMariaMTV i love you girl but keep this kid on the curb @PaulCalafiore_ I was just waiting to see hamilton and not wait in the long line… I spy a paulie and a blonde possibly named danielle. #TeamCara @TMZ #BoyBye pic.twitter.com/QJrJosIlVP — Laurie (@chickenstix104) January 3, 2019

However, Bachelor veteran Maltby wasn’t the gal in the car with Calafiore. Within a couple of hours, gossip king Reality Steve revealed via Twitter that it was Burnett in the car with the Challenge star.

Hollywood Life notes that this happened in New York City on Wednesday. They add that in addition to Reality Steve revealing that Demi was the one spotted with Paulie, Texas native Burnett happened to post a photo on Instagram showing her wearing the same vest in an Instagram Story she posted from NYC on Wednesday.

As things exploded with Paulie, Cara Maria, and Danielle last week, Calafiore took to Twitter to say that he wanted to fight for Sorbello and that he loved her. When he tweeted that on December 27, he also noted that Danielle was calculated in how she was exposing all of this. However, those following the story know that Maltby and Sorbello have connected and say they’re standing united.

No one will know Cara’s and my story until this next season airs. That’s when we both truly knew we were meant for each other and wanted exclusivity. We chose each other then. You’ll understand why I want to fight for this since it’s been ripped from me. I love her. Going dark. — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) December 27, 2018

It doesn’t look like either Demi, 23, or Paulie, 30, have commented on this sighting of them together in NYC, but Bachelor, Big Brother, and Challenge fans are definitely buzzing over this. It’s entirely possible that the two were together for truly innocent reasons, but it doesn’t look as if fans are buying this as anything but shady, thirsty, and insincere.

Will Paulie Calafiore and Demi Burnett be the next big reality television couple or is there nothing substantial to this? Demi’s stint on The Bachelor begins with Colton Underwood’s premiere on ABC on Monday, January 7 and fans are definitely going to be buzzing over this contestant.