Jessie James Decker Poses In A Strapless Pink Bikini 9 Months After Baby

Jessie's giving fans a look at her post-baby body in a teenie bikini.

Jessie James Decker is showing off her post-baby body while saying bye bye to 2018 and hello to a new year. The country singer and reality star shared a bikini snap with fans as she celebrated the start of 2019 on social media, sharing a snap on Instagram on January 1 of herself rocking a strapless two piece during a trip to the beach.

The vacation snap showed Jessie enjoying a drink as she soaked up the sun on the sand, proudly revealing her post-baby body after welcoming her third child with her husband – NFL star Eric Decker – on March 31.

The photo showed Jessie smiling for the camera as she shielded her head from the sun in a sunhat and a pair of dark sunglasses while sitting on a sun lounger with a refreshing beverage in her hand.

The star was revealing some serious skin while she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime on the coast, flaunting her toned middle and a serious tan in her fun baby pink bikini.

“Cheers b****es,” Jessie told her 3 million followers on the social media site in her January 1 post, before then revealing her New Year’s resolution for 2019 to her fans.

“New Years resolution to be more social and less hermity,” Decker said in the caption.

The latest bikini snap came shortly after Jessie hit the headlines for another risqué photo she shared on social media, this time of her husband Eric.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the singer – who shares 9-month-old Forrest, 3-year-old Eric, and 4-year-old Vivianne with her husband – posted a snap of the footballer in the nude wearing nothing but a towel after announcing his retirement from the big game in 2018.

The NSFW photo showed Decker relaxing outdoors with nothing but a white towel over his lap.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Jessie simply captioned the photo with the hashtag #retirement.

The latest snaps shared by the star come shortly after she posted another stunning bikini snap with her followers last month.

The Inquisitr reported that Decker posted a photo of herself from an upcoming campaign for South Beach Diet which showed her rocking a bright yellow bikini at the beach just seven months after giving birth to Forrest.

Earlier this year, Jessie opened up about trying to get back in shape and the difficulties of working out whilst breastfeeding her infant son.

“I barely finished my workout because Forrest started waking up from his nap, crying. It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and cry,” she revealed on Instagram last year, per Page Six. “But I did it, it was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it.”

“Try to get it done today if you can, girls,” she then added of trying to get some exercise into her new routine. “Even if your baby starts screaming towards the end, whatever you do, every little bit of it counts.”