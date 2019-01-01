Carmella Rose Goes Braless Under Plunge-Cut Robe Dress On Instagram

Model Carmella Rose shared a photo on Instagram to reminisce about 2018 and to welcome 2019, and fans loved it. The image showed Carmella sitting on stairs while wearing a plunge-cut robe dress. She went braless for the ensemble, which had 3/4-length sleeves and tassel accents on the bottom. The model completed the look with a knee-high strappy pair of sandals, hair slicked back behind her ears, and large red dangle earrings. The post was geo-tagged Viceroy Los Cabos, which is a luxury hotel in Mexico. Rates are around $500 a night, with tons of amenities and services like a movie theater, adult-only rooftop pool, and numerous restaurants and bars.

The model looked back on 2018 and looked forward to 2019 with the following message.

“2018 – a year I am incredibly thankful for. Made the most amazing memories that have marked this year being one of the best years of my life. You’ll truly be missed but it’s time to look forward, to the new adventure awaiting.. 2019”

Her fans commented, “Happy new year Carmella, that this year is full of many adventures, love and happiness” and “Dream girl so inspirational.”

Previously, Rose shared another post captioned, “2019, I’m ready for you,” while laying on the sand at the beach. She wore an off-the-shoulder white top, which allowed her to flaunt her midriff and curves. The model wore her hair down in a left-sided part, as the ocean was visible in the backdrop.

Carmella hasn’t given out many interviews, but she revealed some personal information during a brief chat with Maxim. She opened up about what she thinks are the advantages of a one-night stand.

“The only advantage in a one night stand would be there is no emotional involvement. You might be going through a breakup and have been emotionally dragging yourself along. Eventually you feel the need to go out and explore because it’s over.. He’s not coming back and you are better than that. You are made to feel confident. So you go out, often these nights begin with tequila shots and beer buckets. Which lower your level of shyness and increase your confidence to prowl. Once you find him, you are never going to see him again so might as well try that fake Australian accent you’ve been working on your whole life. It’s the beginning of your nomination to win best actress.”

At any rate, it looks like Carmella is enjoying her stay in Mexico. Perhaps she’ll share more updates from her getaway with fans. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Rose’s new ventures in 2019.