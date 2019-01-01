Rita Ora Is Stunning In First Steamy 2019 Bikini Selfie

Rita Ora is a British singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to prominence in February of 2012. After being featured on DJ Fresh’s hit single “Hot Right Now” and reaching to number one on the UK music charts, Rita Ora quickly made a name for herself. In 2017, Ora released her second studio album, and last year, she did a song “For You” with Liam Payne on the soundtrack for the wildly popular film Fifty Shades Freed, in which Rita Ora actually co-stars, reprising her role as Mia. Rita Ora has also acted in the 2015 adaptation of best-selling novel Fifty Shades of Grey when she first played the role of Christian Grey’s sister.

Needless to say, she has made quite a name for herself over the years. She has even been a judge on The X Factor and the UK’s O2 Arena, as well as The Voice Uk. She even replaced host Tyra Banks for the revamped version of the hit show America’s Next Top Model on VH1. Fans seem to adore Rita Ora. Today, to commemorate the New Year, the star logged onto her Instagram social media to share a photograph of herself in a hot neon yellow, leopard-print bikini.

The image is a quick bathroom selfie, which Rita Ora captioned with a remark about her bra size and a laughing face emoji.

“A little 1St jan bathroom holiday selfie. I think I need to figure out my bra size.”

She is wearing the very revealing bikini top that may, in fact, be a touch too small for the Hollywood star. To go with her neon yellow, leopard-print bikini, Rita Ora was also wearing a lot of flashy gold jewelry. Two chokers adorn her neck, and she has a ring on every single finger, as well as numerous gold bangles and bracelets on her right wrist. Her tattoos are also clearly visible, revealing the one on her right bicep, her left hand and wrist, on her rib cage of her left side torso, and a just barely visible glimpse of the scroll tatted on her left front hip bone.

The image has thus far garnered Rita Ora 493,295 likes on Instagram, and a slew of loving and hating comments.

One user, @madonethis, says, “Look at that figure WOW good music and a queen of [beauty].” Indeed, Rita’s figure is striking in the Instagram snapshot. Her tanned skin is looking flawless.

Another user disagreed, however, with Rita Ora’s assessment of her bra size. User @quietlycrazy96 commented, saying, “Or stop pulling you bra up…”