Alexis Ren Rocks A White Bikini To Kick Off 2019 On Instagram

Alexis Ren isn’t wasting any time in sharing her first bikini post of the year on New Year’s Day. In the picture, the model can be seen standing in front of palm trees on sand, wearing a black-and-white bikini. The swimsuit had a simple cut for the top and bottom, and the bikini bottoms appeared to be a thong-cut style.

The image was geo-tagged Tulum, Quintana Roo. This is a Mexican hotspot known for its amazing beaches. According to Trip Advisor, Tulum was the last city that the Mayans built. Today, tourists enjoy exploring underground rivers, diving, and snorkeling. Fans reacted positively, with comments like “Becoming Supernatural,” “Dang you are beautiful!!” and “Happy new year Lexi! I wish you all the best, lots of love, success, health and power to manage this year as amazing as you did the last year.”

Ren’s Instagram Stories show her journey to Mexico, showing her at the airport, boarding the plane. She also shared a video clip of herself while on the plane, as well as some footage of her arrival at Casa Malca. Alexis also shared clips of herself enjoying a glass of wine at a restaurant, footage wherein she wore a strappy black top or dress. And then she also shared her view — at around 10:00 a.m. — of a tropical paradise, where she presumably took the bikini pic.

And while fans may think Alexis has everything figured out, she’s recently been open about all of her ups and downs. Plus, she previously mentioned to the Cut how much her fan base means to her.

“If I can make a girl’s day by hugging her, h*ll yeah, I’ll hug the crap out of her. I will kiss her on the cheek. I will love her. I will take as many photos as she wants. That’s how I’ll always be. I don’t see how that could ever [change]… obviously, I can see how when you get bigger it can get stressful, but at the same time you still have to think, ‘That’s crazy that this many people look up to me. Oh my God.’ And I only want to give back … I can’t believe I’ve affected this many people. I’ve reached out, and people know me. People know me in Spain. People know me in London. People know me in the States.”

That interview was conducted a few years ago, but it appears that Alexis has grown more mature and more grounded in the time since. Her newest IGTV post is thoughtful and introspective, and it’ll be interesting to see what she has planned for the rest of the year.