Amanda Cerny Wears A Tight Crop Top & Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves In New Instagram Video

Social media celebrity Amanda Cerny is not only popular for her sense of humor and funny videos but also for her amazing figure that she loves to flaunt. The 27-year-old star recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 23.8 million fans to a new video where she is featured performing some killer dance moves.

Wearing a tighter-than-skin white crop top and a pair of green high-waisted pants with suspenders, Cerny flaunted her enviable assets, slim waist, and her well-toned bottom as she swayed to the tune of Rich Gang’s hit “Lifestyle.” Amanda wore no makeup, accessorized with a cap and tied her hair into a messy bun.

The video was filmed in a moving speedboat and Amanda is seen with a glass of alcoholic beverage in her hands. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cerny is currently enjoying a vacation in Florida with her romantic partner, Johannes Bartl, and her extended family.

Within a few hours of going live, the video in question garnered more than 680,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments which shows that her Instagram fans and followers actively respond to her photos and videos.

“I love you, Amanda. You are so funny,” one person commented on the video. “You’re the kind of girl they need to clone because you’re perfect and I want one,” another commentator jokingly wrote. “[sic] You are everything a man could want. In one beautifully-quirky package,” one of her admirers said.

Amanda also wrote a funny caption for the video, saying that her suspenders are drunk because they keep slipping off her shoulders as she danced. Many of her female fans fell in love with Amanda’s cute outfit and requested her to reveal the brand.

A few days ago, Amanda posted a sultry photograph of herself from the same vacation trip where she was featured wearing a stunning sexy red bikini while sitting on a sun lounger. Amanda flaunted her perfect abs and long legs in the snap, which quickly amassed more than 1.6 million likes and close to 7,000 comments where fans and followers showered the former Playboy playmate with countless compliments.

“That belly is insanely beautiful,” one person commented on Amanda’s abs. While another fan tagged Johannes Bartl in the comment and said that he is the luckiest man alive to have such a gorgeous ladylove.

Although Amanda and Johannes had been posting pictures with each other quite often, they had never explicitly announced if they were dating — which drove their fans crazy with endless speculation about their relationship status. In June 2018, however, Johannes — who is also a very famous YouTuber — posted a picture on his Instagram page to wish Amanda a happy birthday and declared that she is, indeed, his lady love.