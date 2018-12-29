Katie Holmes Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini While Yachting With Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes is celebrating her 40th birthday in style. The former Dawson’s Creek actress and her boyfriend, actor Jamie Foxx, were spotted spending some romantic time on a yacht together, and Katie was flaunting her curves in the process.

According to a December 28 report by the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes was photographed on a yacht with Jamie Foxx while wearing a barely-there bikini. The couple, who have yet to go public with their relationship, were snapped lounging together on the huge boat.

In the paparazzi photos, Holmes is seen donning a tiny black bikini. The bottoms tied at the sides and showed off her curvy backside, while the triangle top also tied at the back, leaving little to the imagination.

Katie’s thin frame and flat tummy were on full display in the photos, as she had her shoulder length, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head.

Holmes wore no make up for the boat outing, and was later seen wearing a pink floral frock, which boasted a cut out at the midriff, showing off her curves yet again.

Katie and Jamie were spotted getting cozy on the deck of the boat as they took in the sights together.

According to Radar Online, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may be planning more than just a vacation together. Sources tell the outlet that the couple, who are rumored to have been secretly dating for years, may actually be planning a lavish wedding in Paris in 2019.

An insider tells the site that Holmes is dying to marry Foxx this winter, and that the couple allegedly want to do it up right with a large and lavish ceremony, which will, of course, include Katie’s daughter, Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights. They wanted something large and sophisticated, and it allows her daughter, Suri to not have to leave the school she loves,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that Jamie is planning to adopt little Suri, who has allegedly not seen her father, Tom Cruise, in many years.

“Jamie will adopt Suri when the time is right, but not before they’ve said their vows. They know it won’t go down well with Tom, but it’s what he and Katie want — and also what Suri wants. She barely knows who Tom is,” the source added.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never publicly confirmed their relationship, despite being seen during multiple romantic moments.