Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Body In White Swimsuit On Instagram Just Months After Giving Birth

Just six months after giving birth, Candice Swanepoel is looking better than ever. The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account earlier this week to share a snap of herself in a white one-piece swimsuit, one that highlights her incredibly toned post-baby body.

In the snap, the South African beauty is rocking the swimsuit by her own brand — Tropic of C — which features a halter neck that ties around her neck. The body-length shot features the model in a straight pose while looking fiercely into the camera. The swimsuit accentuates her long legs, tiny waist, and the fierce structure of her shoulders.

She is standing on red sand with yellow-green vegetation in the background. Swanepoel didn’t include a geotag with her post, but the desert-looking setting suggests that she might be posing for the photo shoot in her native country of South Africa.

Swanepoel is seen wearing her blonde locks pulled back and down. To accessorize her swimwear look, she wore simple gold hoop earrings. To finish up, Candice is captured wearing earth tones on her face, with her makeup consisting of a brown smokey eye, nude lips, and gold blush on her cheeks.

In the caption, the mother of two simply included an emoji featuring a giraffe — which could be in allusion to her tall figure or to her native country.

The post — which she shared with her 13 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 417,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments since she first posted it on Monday. Fans of the model took to her comments section to leave compliments in a host of languages — including English, Portuguese, and Afrikaans. Candice is fluent in all three languages.

“Merry Christmas, Candice. I love you as a fan,” one user wrote in English, while another joked about the model’s caption, “Candice calls herself a giraffe. I can call myself a giraffe.”

While English and Afrikaans are the official languages of South Africa, the model also learned Portuguese because of her partner, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli. She shares two sons with the Brazilian, 2-year-old Anaca and 6-month-old Ariel.

While many women struggle to lose their baby weight, Swanepoel contends that motherhood was the perfect preparation for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, according to the Daily Mail. In addition to running after her boys, the veteran model also worked out about three to four times a week, she told the publication.

“Taking care of two kids will get you in shape real quick,” she is quoted as saying.