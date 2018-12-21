‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Victor Save The Day?

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victor returns to Genoa City, but will his appearance be enough to save Nikki’s life, or has “The Mustache” put it off for too long?

Victor (Eric Braeden) has been missing for a while. In fact, unable to reach Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) relieved her stress by returning to her second love — alcohol. She wandered out into a blizzard after fighting with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) over his investigation into Victor, and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) accidentally ran over her without stopping to check. Luckily a passerby found her, and she’s in a coma now at the hospital fighting for her life.

According to the Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers, Victor makes an appearance on Monday’s show just in time for Christmas Eve. However, it’s unclear if he’s in her mind or if he’s really in her hospital room. If he’s physically back in Genoa City, he may be trying to hide to stay off of Rey’s radar. After all, Victor is the prime suspect in J.T.’s murder.

Mal Young, former Y&R executive producer and head writer, talked about the situation in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

“Normally by now, Victor has written in on his white charger to fix everything and sort it all out, so where is he?” Young explained. “Everyone is outside singing in holding a candlelight vigil at the hospital, desperately praying for a miracle for Nikki. It’s very emotional. We go in on Nikki lying there, and we get the feeling that someone is there watching her. Can someone save her?”

Our final #ThrowbackThursday for the holidays could only be of these two. ❤️ What present would you put under the tree for Victor and Nikki? #YR pic.twitter.com/nXY8VO8fxh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2018

It looks like on Christmas, the truth of Victor’s homecoming is revealed.

“Then we go into Christmas Day for a big reveal. You have to tune in to find out what’s going to happen. It’s a great twist,” Young said.

While most fans don’t believe that Nikki would actually die from her injuries, it is still possible. This year has included several high profile departures from the show, and while there hasn’t been any news of Melody Thomas Scott going off contract, sometimes soaps still pull off surprises. Of course, this type of shock would infuriate instead of delight or excite fans, so it’s unlikely.

Hopefully, before 2019 rolls around, Nikki will be safe and sound with Victor by her side recovering from this nightmare scenario and holding on strong to her sobriety. What a difference a year makes in Genoa City.