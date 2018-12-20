Instagram Model Julianne Kissinger Flaunts Booty & Side Boob & Wants To Know If She’s Naughty Or Nice

Julianne Kissinger has her fans hot under the collar with her latest Instagram offering. The starlet left little to the imagination when she posed in a halter-neck red top and white thong panties and then asked her fans if the outfit was “Naughty or nice?”

This social media influencer posts most of her photographs to an Instagram account with the username juli.annee. Maxim and Sports Illustrated have written about the budding model, with the latter even naming her as their “Lovely Lady of the Day.”

Kissinger has had a hot week and has posted almost daily much to the delight of her massive fan base. It seems as if the Instagram model wants to make the most of the festive season and seeks to cheer the hearts of those who follow the lingerie and bikini model.

The 27-year-old shared a multi-post that shows off her Christmas-inspired lingerie in two photographs. Kissinger donned a skimpy crimson crop top which shows off a generous amount of her side boob, stomach, and back. She also wore a brilliant white thong which displays her famous derriere.

Kissinger wore her long light brown hair in a side path that cascaded down her back and almost onto her backside. Her tresses were styled in beautiful loose locks. In the second photograph, one can see that the model was wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger.

The Instagram star was heavily made up. She defined her brows, wore lashing of black mascara, applied bronzer on her cheeks, and sported a pretty pink lip. Kissinger also wore dark red nail polish to complete her look.

In the first photograph, the model looks directly at the camera and pouts. She stands at a wall of windows, oblivious to anyone who might see her. In the second photograph, Kissinger looks to the side while supporting her derriere cheeks with her hands.

Julianne has 4.8 million followers who love checking in on their girl regularly. This day-old post has already garnered nearly 110,000 likes and 1,600 comments. Her fans all seem to have their own opinions about her attire of the day.

One fan wrote, “Definitely nice. Your gorgeous and ready to eat. The best candy i can think of.” Another follower commented, “Just enough of both to be perfectly beautiful.” But one fan asked the obvious, “Why does it have to be OR? Looks like you’re amazing at naughty AND nice. I want both. Oh and you look spectacular today. Again. Always!”