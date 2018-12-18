Brazilian Instagram Fitness Model Juju Salimeni Goes Nearly Naked For 2019 Carnival Ahead Of New Reality Show

Juliana 'Juju' Salimeni will host the E! Network reality show 'Juju Boot Camp,' and she got ready by flashing her barely covered physique in her super-skimpy carnival costume.

Though not well-known in the United States, the 32-year-old Brazilian TV presenter and fitness model Juliana “Juju” Salimeni has earned herself a striking 13.5 million followers on her Instagram account, a number that is only likely to shoot upward with the upcoming debut of her new reality show, Juju Boot Camp, set to premiere in July of 2019 on Brazil’s version of the E! cable network.

As the title implies, the show will take a competition format, with contestants, who have been auditioning since December 7 and will be announced on December 21, enduring the grueling fitness tests that Salimeni herself has gone through on her way to her place as one of Brazil’s most popular celebrities, according to the country’s ABCs of Communication site.

Another method that Salimeni appears to be employing to drive up her Instagram follower count is the revealing photo technique. While Salimeni prefers to show off her bodybuilder’s physique in posts that feature her mainly clothed, albeit in form-fitting garments, in a new post just last week, the social media star declared that she was already preparing for the 2019 Sao Paolo Carnival, which does not get underway until March 1, by posting a shot of herself in full costume — albeit in a costume that could hardly be described as full. In fact, the exotic outfit left Salimeni nearly naked.

“We are already at full steam for 2019!! The show has to continue!” the caption reads, translated into English, according to the E! Online site. In fact, the nearly-nonexistent costume — nonexistent, at least, in terms of concealing Salimeni’s muscular form — was posted as a “Throwback Thursday” show, from last year’s carnival. But the TV presenter did not specify whether she will attempt to top her earlier outfit by wearing a costume that conceals even less than the purple, feathered number featured in her Instagram post.

The carnival costume, however, was not the first time that Salimeni had shared a nearly-nude photo of herself, displaying a body that according to the bodybuilding site Greatest Physiques she has worked diligently to achieve, turning her lean, volleyball player’s appearance into what the site described as “a strong and curvy physique… After beginning to take an interest in fitness, she started idolizing bodybuilders and bikini athletes, aiming to replicate their success and build a similar figure.”

Salimeni has also been married to a bodybuilder, Felipe Franco, since 2015, posting a shot of the two together in a swimming pool on Saturday.

According to the Brazilian magazine Quem, the couple posted the photo to announce their reunification after they had separated at the beginning of November.