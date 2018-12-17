Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Revealing White Top While Out On Breakfast Date With Jaden Smith

While her sister Kylie was working on Sunday, it seems like Kendall Jenner decided to take the day off to chill with her dog and friends, most specifically Will Smith’s son Jaden.

The two celebrity youngsters, who both grew up in the gated bubble that is Calabasas, Los Angeles, and have been close friends since they were kids, stepped out for breakfast on Sunday morning, accompanied by Kendall’s Doberman Pinscher. Kendall, 23, flashed her midriff as she wore a revealing white top with lacy details and nothing underneath, which she covered up with a lemon cardigan, as reported by the Daily Mail. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star completed her outfit with gray jeans, white ankle boots, and a cream-colored purse. She wore her shoulder-length dark locks lose, and sported minimal makeup, a few pieces of jewelry, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Jaden, 20, kept the casual vibe going with a white sweatshirt with pink details, and a pair of black pants. He sported his signature buzz cut, which is no longer blonde. The two besties had breakfast in town and then shared a warm hug before parting ways. Kendall appears to have driven herself to their morning date, as she took to Instagram to share a few Instagram stories of herself driving her luxurious car with her four-legged buddy in the back.

It seems like Kendall has been taking some more time off to be with family and friends after what’s been an incredibly busy year for the brunette beauty, who was recently named by Forbes as the highest-earning model of 2018. She is estimated to have earned about $22.5 million this year only, surpassing runner-up Karlie Kloss by almost a whooping $10 million. Besides her popular reality TV show and lucrative clothing line with sister Kylie, Kendall also secured contracts with major fashion and beauty brands, including Estee Lauder, Adidas, and Calvin Klein.

And in the midst of all that work, the Kardashian-Jenner clan member still finds the time to have a thriving love life, as reported by the Inquisitr. Kendall has reportedly been dating Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, which has even resulted in an online petition by the team’s fans to ban the model from watching the matches, as they deem her “bad luck” and claim she has the power to “ruin” what could be “special season.” While the petition has already garnered over 10,000 signatures, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin says the whole thing is “ridiculous,” and that Kendall is a “great influence” on the NBA star.

“We’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far,” he stated.