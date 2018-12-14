Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Rocks A Baby Blue Bathing Suit For Swimwear Photo Shoot

Candice is modeling a high-cut new swimsuit from her range in stunning new photos.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her amazing body in another snap from her recent swimwear photo shoot. The Victoria’s Secret model was sporting a light blue swimsuit from her Tropic of the C swimwear line in a new snap posted to Instagram this week, along with a huge matching sun hat to hide her face from the beating down sun.

Posted to Tropic of the C’s Instagram page on December 13, the stunning new photo had Candice posing in the one-piece bathing suit by the coast as the blue ocean could be seen behind her.

With her hands placed firmly on her hips, Swanepoel’s rocking body was on full display in the suit – which featured high cut bottoms – while she closed her eyes as the photographer snapped.

The model accessorized the look with two pairs of silver hoop earrings.

“Soak up the sun in our classic #dune one piece now in #sage #resort19 #followthesun,” Tropic of the C captioned the photo on the social media site.

The account also shared a second picture of the stunning model during the beach swimsuit photo shoot, this time a long shot that showed mom of two Candice making her way down to the water in the pale blue bathing suit from her range.

Swanepoel’s body was thrown into the shade by her huge hat in the Instagram photo, while the account captioned the snap, “Swim with me #dune #sage #one piece #resort19 #followthesun.”

The location for both snaps was tagged as Lake Powell on the border between Utah and Arizona.

The latest swimsuit snaps came shortly after the account posted photos of Candice wearing the slightly skimpier bikini version of the one-piece earlier this week.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Victoria’s Secret superstar was showing off her middle in the bikini – which appeared identical to the bathing suit but with the torso cut out – in a number of other stunning photos from a swimwear photo shoot.

Back in November, Swanepoel explained during an interview with Fashion Week Daily that her swimwear line is about more than just looking good as she noted that she tries to make her latest business venture as eco-friendly as possible. All the packaging for the range is 100% economically friendly.

“Right now we’re using about 70 percent recycled materials and still researching,” she added of making sure her products don’t harm the environment.

Candice also opened up to the outlet about her hopes to expand the range even further beyond beachwear.

“I would love to make it into a lifestyle brand and constitute to incorporate new elements and learn new things,” she said of Tropic of the C in the interview last month. “I’ve already learned so much just being on the back end of the business.”