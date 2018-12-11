Sexy Instagram Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skin-Tight Mini Black Sweater Dress

Fitness model Ana Cheri rocks a stunning figure that she’s worked hard to achieve in the gym. She isn’t afraid to flaunt it for her 11.7 million Instagram followers as she posts sexy bikini, activewear, and lingerie photos highlighting her busty chest and smooth curves.

In the latest snap, the model shows off an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve sweater dress with a thigh-slit that hugs her curves. She flaunts plenty of thigh as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera, with one hip cocked to the side and her head tilted as she flashes a half smile for her fans. She is standing in a living room next to a white fireplace tastefully decorated with candles and artwork and has one hand resting on the mantle.

The sleeves of the dress fall down over her hands and are decorated with large gold buttons. The same buttons can be seen running up the split of the dress at the bottom. She’s paired the sexy sweater dress with pink manicured nails, a simple gold necklace, thick black eye makeup, pink glossed lips, and her dark hair worn loose and curly around her face.

The 32-year-old model captioned the photo with, “Hi! Where are you from?? I’m from California and this Little black sweater dress is from @fashionnova,” followed by two black hearts. Many of her followers left comments telling her where they were from and complimenting her on the cute dress and her breathtaking beauty.

Her followers left comments from locations all around the world, including various other cities in the United States, Russia, Iran, India, Japan, several European countries, and various Caribbean islands.

One user commented, “I’m from Texas and you look absolutely amazing in that lil black dress,” while another wrote, “Tennessee and I’m one of you biggest fans. In a dress or bikini you (ALWAYS) look amazing.”

This is not the first post in which the model promotes the brand Fashion Nova. The online store boasts affordable and fashionable clothing for both women and men and offers a range of different styles. According to the Inquisitr, Fashion Nova has gone viral in recent months due to their partnerships with various Instagram models.

In addition to Ana, the brand is promoted by several other models and influencers, including Kylie Jenner, Cardi B., Khloe Kardashian, Aubrey O’Day, Amber Rose, Kourtney Kardashian, Anastasiya Kvitko, Demi Rose Mawby, and Tammy Hembrow.

Ana also sells her own products and clothing, including calendars, fitness classes, and workout gear.