Neo-Nazis Want To Assassinate Prince Harry, Call Him A ‘Race Traitor’ For Marrying Meghan Markle

A new investigation from the BBC reveals that a British offshoot of an American neo-Nazi group wants Prince Harry assassinated for marrying Meghan Markle. The group calling themselves the Sonnenkrieg Division posted messages on a private internet board calling the prince a “race traitor” and saying that he should be shot.

Hundreds of messages and images were posted to a Hitler fan gaming board used by the hate group Atomwaffen Division, the American branch of the group. Images show Prince Harry with a gun to his head and the words, “See ya later, race traitor,” along with a woman hanging from a noose with a description saying that white women who date non-white men should be hung.

Members also posted images of themselves standing near Parliament and a video of the British flag burning.

Posters, all of whom use pseudonyms to hide their identities, also said that they wanted to “kill all police officers” and that they should be “raped to death.”

The Atomwaffen Division, the first word of which is German for “atomic weapon,” is a nihilistic hate group founded in 2015 with the goal of overthrowing modern governments to create a national socialist state. They have been blamed in at least five deaths across the U.S. in Florida, Virginia, and California. They idolize Adolf Hitler and Charles Manson and glorify Anders Breivik, a far-right terrorist who murdered eight children at a camp in Norway in 2011. Videos of the group show members participating in weapons training and preparing for a race war. Experts believe the group has at least 80 members in the U.S.

David Rowland / Getty Images

The U.K. division of the group, known as Sonnenkrieg Division, is spreading the group’s message of hate and “universal order” to the United Kingdom. The offshoot boasts 10 to 15 members, currently. Jeanne Pepper Bernstein, the parent to Blaze Bernstein, who was allegedly murdered by the Atomwaffen group for being gay and Jewish, says that people in the U.K. need to take the hate group seriously.

She said that it “is a disease and the only way to eradicate it is to figure out where it is and root it out.”

Gideon Bernstein, Blaze’s father, added that this kind of hate can happen anywhere.

“If it can happen to us it can happen anywhere in the world,” he said.

Andrew Dymock, 21, who is said to lead the Sonnenkrieg offshoot, has denied any wrongdoing. When the BBC attempted to interview Dymock, he answered the door of his London residence wearing an Atomwaffen Division hoodie, but refused to discuss the matter with reporters.