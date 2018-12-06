‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, December 7: Taylor & Reece Connect At Steffy’s Party

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 7, tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will have an argument concerning Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In the meantime, Taylor will be enjoying the evening and relaxing as she takes in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) party, per Soaps.

Taylor Hayes & Reese Buckingham Hit It Off

All of Taylor’s secrets came out this week. Liam told Hope that Taylor was Bill’s shooter — who in turn told Brooke, who then confronted Taylor. The psychiatrist literally threw herself at Brooke’s feet, and begged her not to go to the police. Brooke left the cliff house and headed straight to Bill’s. After all of the drama, it’s little wonder that Taylor wants to let off some steam — and a party is the perfect place to do so.

Reese Buckingham arrived in L.A. last week, and located his daughter, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), at Forrester Creations. Since she’s a model for Steffy’s line, it makes sense that she would attend a party thrown by Steffy in honor of their great fashion show success.

It seems as if Zoe’s dad will also be at the party. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Taylor and Reese will strike up a conversation — and soon discover that they are both physicians. They hit it off, and enjoy the rest of their evening.

Taylor tells Liam and Steffy about her confrontation with Hope and Brooke while Hope decides she needs to protect Brooke the only way she knows how. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Vp4Yqf99UO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FN7mFjEPQj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 30, 2018

Brooke & Ridge Fight Over Taylor & Bill

After seeing Bill, Brooke will head home. She has so many things to mull over. Bill told her that he was going to keep his promise to Taylor and Steffy. He wasn’t going to turn Taylor in — just as he wasn’t turning Ridge in for shoving him off a balcony, or colluding with the judge in the custody case. Bill maintains that he has turned over a new leaf.

However, Brooke still believes that Taylor is unstable. She and Ridge will have a fight about who is the more dangerous person — Taylor or Bill. Of course, Ridge believes that Bill is more dangerous, and will argue this point to his wife. Brooke feels that her longtime rival is far more dangerous, having shot a man in the back. The drama just keeps piling on for these two, as their differences become more apparent.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with the Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.