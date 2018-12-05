Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Weight Loss In A Skimpy Rhinestone Bikini

Cardi showed off her post-baby body in a sparkly bikini just five months after giving birth.

Cardi B is showing off her post-baby body in a bikini just five months after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Kulture. Per Daily Mail, the rapper was proudly showing off her toned body while shooting her latest music video in Miami, Florida, on December 4 where she showed some serious skin in a skimpy rhinestone two-piece while dancing for the cameras.

The site published new photos of the star leaving very little to the imagination in the sparkly silver bikini which she teamed with a fringe skirt made up of rows of rhinestones.

The mom of one certainly made sure that she was rocking some serious sparkle on the set of her Florida shoot this week, as she matched her rhinestone bikini top with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that were also covered in sparkles. Cardi also had a bedazzled choker around her neck.

But while the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s skimpy ensemble seemed pretty unique, Daily Mail pointed out that it has actually been done before.

The site claimed that Cardi appeared to be reigniting her nasty feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj by sporting the rhinestone bikini as it appeared to be pretty similar to the one she wore in her music video for the song “You Da Baddest”.

Cardi B returns shots in reignited Nicki Minaj feud as she wears identical rhinestone bikini https://t.co/bno4Zw2Ml0 pic.twitter.com/AAgt8GH38o — Leo (@Salxio) December 5, 2018

Neither have yet publicly commented on the similarities between the outfits, though the bikini photos come shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Cardi opened up about losing the weight after baby last month – even telling fans that she’d lost so much weight that she actually wanted to put some back on to get her pregnancy curves back.

“Now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight,” the star told her fans on Instagram, adding that her recent weight loss had been “depressing” her and was making her feel “sad.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The star didn’t reveal exactly how much weight she lost since becoming a mom to Kulture or how much she wanted to gain back, though the new bikini photos from the set of her latest video shoot surfaced amid Cardi confirming that she and Offset had split five months after the birth of their baby girl over the summer.

As reported by Cosmopolitan this week, the star announced on December 4 that she and Offset will be divorcing after a year of marriage.

“It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love. But we are not together anymore,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram page this week.

“I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi then added.