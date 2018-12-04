Canadian Instagram Model Danielle Knudson Shows Some Skin In Flirty, Sexy Lingerie Snaps

Canadian model Danielle Knudson knows how to get hearts fluttering, and she does it regularly with photos and videos she shares to her Instagram page. The 29-year-old has been modeling some various lingerie looks lately, and a couple of photos she shared recently via her social media page have been a big hit with her followers.

In one stunning shot, Danielle Knudson posed in lacy black lingerie and she had make-up artist Bruce Dean to thank for how great she looked. Dean shared a quick clip of the shoot to his Instagram Stories initially, and Knudson reshared it via hers.

In the above shot, Danielle is wearing a black teddy that is mostly sheer, while also wearing black panties along with thigh-high hose and black stiletto heels. The ensemble showcases Knudson’s lean frame and hourglass figure, and she’s got her blonde hair loose and wavy as she strikes a sultry pose.

It’s not clear what that particular shoot is related to or when fans can check it out in full, but that isn’t the only sexy lingerie shot Danielle has shared with her fans in recent days. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Knudson shared a sultry Polaroid photo via her Instagram page a few days ago, and now she’s revealing a couple of additional pictures from that specific shoot.

The newest photos Danielle posted on Instagram are high-quality shots rather than Polaroids, but she’s wearing the same denim jacket, white Calvin Klein sports bra, and matching white panties. In the first picture, she is standing to the side with the jacket slung off of one shoulder and it highlights her amazing abs, curvy derriere, and shapely legs.

The second photo appears to be a cropped version of the first shot. This one shows mostly Danielle’s face and shoulder, and she has one hand raised to her chin. Knudson has a pale pink lipstick on and fairly subtle eyeshadow, and her long, blonde hair covers part of her face.

In the caption, Knudson noted that there is no secret to a great body. Rather, she wrote, one has to earn it via discipline, healthy eating, and working out. Danielle’s followers loved the photos, commenting that she is beautiful and breathtaking.

Danielle Knudson has been posting quite a few sexy, sultry photos lately, and her fans have been quite enthusiastic about what she’s shared. Several of these recent pictures look like shots that will likely be used in upcoming advertising campaigns, and her followers can’t wait to see more of what she’s been working on in recent weeks.