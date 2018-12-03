Victoria’s Secret Model Adriana Lima Takes Emotional Last Walk Down The Runway Before Retirement

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima took her final walk down the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which aired on Sunday evening, before retiring her wings. The Brazilian model spent nearly 20 years with the lingerie brand, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lima entered the stage as a screen bearing the phrase “Thank you Adriana” lit up behind her. The runway star, wearing a silver, glittery, long-sleeved ensemble, received a standing ovation upon her entrance.

As she approached the end of the runway, a montage of Lima’s previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearances played onscreen. She couldn’t help but tear up as she blew her final kiss to the audience.

Some of Lima’s biggest fans got emotional as well and took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Angel.

“I cried like a baby watching you take your final walk @AdrianaLima parabems adoré #VSFashionShow,” one user wrote, along with several Brazilian flag and hand-clapping emojis.

Other users shared photos of Lima getting emotional on stage and thanked her for all of her hard work over the years. A few fans said that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will never be the same.

Lima’s fellow models were sure to express their gratitude as well. ABC shared a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter before the fashion show, which was taped in early November, aired on television.

One segment of the video showed the Angels in a group hug around Lima. A few models were also recorded saying, “We love you Adriana” before Lima entered the runway.

“Bow down to the Queen,” they added.

Lima announced her retirement after 18 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows via Instagram in November, just before the 2018 show was filmed. She shared a highlight reel of her greatest moments on the catwalks throughout the years.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” the model wrote in the caption.

Lima said after the 2017 fashion show that she wanted to walk in at least 20 shows before retirement, maybe one or two more, so her departure wasn’t entirely a surprise, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Following her retirement from Victoria’s Secret, the 37-year-old model will focus on projects that support women around the world, she told People this year.

Since her first Victoria’s Secret catwalk appearance in 1999, Lima has become a face of the brand, fronting several campaigns for new lingerie lines and wearing the coveted Fantasy Bra three times. She is regarded by many of her peers as the “Guardian Angel.”