Red-Hot American Model Rachel Cook Rocks Barely-There Bandeau Bikini, Radios For Backup

American model Rachel Cook decided to spice up the lives of her social media fans and followers today, sharing a seductive and altogether sexy snapshot as she wished to be back in Italy once more. Taking to popular platform Instagram to make the provocative post, Rachel stunned her even her most devoted admirers with a daring — and revealing — bit of work that set hearts racing around the world.

In this particular image, the model can be seen taking up most of the photographic frame, captured in the highest detail. Rocking a tiny salmon-hued bandeau top that hugs her bust, lifting her cleavage up to prominence, Rachel’s slender and enviable physique is on full display. A delicate string-bikini bottom in a matching shade can also be seen on her lower torso, the small amount of fabric present covering her modesty and not much else — leaving little to the imagination. A perfectly smooth skin tone, dusky and bronzed, adds an exotic flair to the proceedings, blending complementary colors almost perfectly with the background.

Rachel’s signature chestnut tresses are worn wavy and loose, tossed back in a carefree manner to fall, tousled, about her back and shoulders. A smoldering look can be seen on the American model’s face — breathy and dangerous all at once — as she parts her lips and shoots a moody gaze back at the camera lens.

Holding a radio in her hand, as if about to speak, the model also accessorizes with a large watch. The face of the watch is nearly out of frame.

Although the sizzling Instagram share has only been live for less than an hour as of the writing of this article, it has already garnered a great deal of attention — having accrued over 28,000 likes and 200-plus comments in such a short period of time. Her fans were very friendly in the comments section, with one user writing, “Go back to Italy — they are waiting for you to get burnt in the fire of your beauty,” and a bolder commenter borrowing Rachel’s own caption to reply, “craving you. Can’t wait to go back.”

As Earn the Necklace details, Rachel Cook sometimes has a hard time differentiating herself from another beautiful woman who shares her name, She’s All That actress Rachel Leigh Cook. Not to be confused with the latter, Rachel Cook has been carving out a name for herself in the modeling world — and in the social media sphere — with stellar results.

With 2 million Instagram followers and rising, there can be little doubt that the American model is headed for new heights.