‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Rocks Wet, See-Through ‘Free The Nipple’ T-Shirt On Sandy Beach

Former Playboy Playmate — and red-hot model — Sara Jean Underwood took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to share a truly stunning picture with her many fans and followers. Well known for her sexy and provocative snapshots, this particular image seems to be attracting a lot of attention, even though it has been live for only a short time.

Posing on a sandy beach, allowing the ebb and flow of the surf to wash over her body, Sara can be seen with one leg outstretched and the other folded up beneath her. Dewdrops cling to her figure, dampening her hair — and her t-shirt — to make the latter take on a transparent quality. The outline of her bust can be seen behind the rather cheeky shirt which she is wearing, which is the “Free the Nipple” shirt from popular style label Fashion Nova. A somewhat crudely drawn pencil outline designed on the front of the shirt depicts the female breast, and the placement of these feminine qualities seems to match up perfectly to Sara’s natural endowments.

On her lower torso, Sara is seen wearing a pair of red and white candy-striped bikini bottoms. The bottoms are pulled up high about her waist to accentuate her natural curves, and to highlight her toned hips and thighs.

With her hair styled into a cute and demure pixie cut complete with short pigtails, a pair of soft blonde strands falling free to frame her upturned face, Sara conjures a sensual energy in this snapshot. Her eyes are closed beneath finely sculpted eyebrows, and her lips are slightly parted to reveal her perfect pearly whites in a breathy expression. Both of the former Playboy Playmate’s hands are firmly buried beneath the inconsistent sand beneath her, supporting her small and slight frame.

It would appear that, despite having only been a recent entry to her social media profile, the picture has already gathered a huge amount of attention — having accrued over 50,000 likes and 300-plus comments in approximately an hour since having been posted. One Instagram user took to the comment section writing, “that shirt must be custom, because it’s all lined up,” while another user took the high road, complimenting Sara in writing, “There is no word to express your inner beauty.”

Sara Underwood is perhaps best known — aside for her work for Playboy–for co-hosting the long-running G4 television vehicle Attack of the Show!