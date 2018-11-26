Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West’s Makeup Skills In Adorable Instagram Clip

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Kim Kardashian shared some beautiful family moments. In one of them, her daughter North West showed that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the little girl took over her mom’s Instagram story to show off her skills as a makeup artist. North giggled as she set a fun filter that placed hearts of her face all over the screen. She sported a cute pair of false eyelashes and some sparkly glittery makeup on her face.

“I don’t know what’s funnier, the lashes she put on herself or her making her own IG story and writing her name and all,” said Kardashian of the adorable clip. Kardashian shares North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 10 months, with her rapper husband Kanye West.

Earlier in the weekend, North and her cousin Dream, who is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, enjoyed practicing their makeup skills on the 38-year-old beauty maven. North and Dream took turns applying foundation, blush, eyeliner, and eyeshadow to Kardashian’s face in the beautiful way of toddlers.

What Kardashian might not have expected, though, was the strong reaction they had to her moving a bit. Typically Kardashian’s makeup artists can control their tempers a bit more, but many people would probably love to throw themselves on the floor crying like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Instagram story clip showed.

In the clip where North lost it, she’d completed a unique look on her mother’s face using what appears to be eyeliner to write the initials “KKW” on Kardashian’s face. The moment showed an interesting dynamic where Kardashian had to take on the role of mom during the moment when she was also serving as North’s makeup client.

Once North, who wore an adorable cherry print nightgown, composed herself, she continued showing off her skills using a variety of makeup from her mother’s brand. In the end, Kardashian sported a unique smokey eye with some cute freckles and lined lips. Later, Dream applied some blush to her aunt’s face to finish everything off.

By most accounts, the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed their Thanksgiving holiday together, but they missed Khloe who ended up spending the holiday in Cleveland with her daughter True and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Family is the most important thing to them, and they were all together, except Khloe,” a source told ET. “This year has been a big one for the Kardashian-Jenners with additions to their families, business expansions and continued health. It’s days like this that they are all able to take a moment to stop and reflect on how blessed they are.”

The weekend ended with the shocking revelation that Kardashian filmed her now infamous sex tape while she was high on ecstasy, according to an Inquisitr report. The mother of three spoke about the moment on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK during a conversation with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father of Kourtney’s children.