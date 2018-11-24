Top 10 Sexiest Posts Of Sofia Vergara On Instagram, ‘Modern Family’ Vixen Gets Fans Buzzing With Sultry Shots

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is known for being a sexy Latina siren and her Instagram page showcases some of her most sultry looks. Vergara shares a wide variety of posts on the social media site, running the gamut from promotion for her series or products, family shots, throwback photos, and everything else in-between. Whether it’s a new shot or a visit to jobs from years gone by, fans of the actress go wild over her pictures.

Sofia Vergara has 15.4 million followers on Instagram and the Modern Family star’s fans react with love to everything she posts. One of Vergara’s most popular Instagram posts in recent weeks was a short video clip she shared hyping her EBY line of panties. That video snagged more than 1 million likes and had fans racing to her site to check out the sultry undies.

As fans of Vergara’s know, she is now married to actor Joe Manganiello and the two just celebrated their anniversary. She clearly can get his heart racing easily, as she vamped it up for a date night a while back and shared the sexy results to her social media page. In the shot, Sofia was wearing black stiletto heels, curve-hugging jeans, and a sexy black top that flaunted her cleavage.

One throwback post from last spring showcased Vergara flaunting her curves in a black-and-white bikini. Sofia’s pose showed off her cleavage, amazing abs, and lean legs, and she had her iconic smile on her face. This one was a photo from a 1990s photo shoot in Miami and it’s a gorgeous photo of the star.

Another 1990s throwback of Sofia’s showed her in a neon-green and black string bikini. The Modern Family star shared it for National Bikini Day and it seems she got a bit of a chuckle with the second photo in the post that showed a pup in a bikini.

Vergara regularly shows off her sense of humor with her sexy posts, joking about how subtle she was in another Miami 90s throwback. In this shot, Sofia was giving the camera a sultry look as she donned a sexy ensemble of yellow and blue that showcased her ample cleavage.

The actress has been on quite the run of sharing throwback photos in recent months. A post from earlier in November revealed a shoot from the Florida Keys where Sofia was wearing a sexy thong bikini and flaunting her derriere.

Not everything Vergara shares that is sexy and gets her fans buzzing is a throwback bikini shot. Vergara also knows how to hit the mark when it comes to sharing a sexy photo while still promoting a good cause.

One popular post from Sofia’s Instagram page showed her looking beautiful while wearing pink lingerie that gave her solid coverage while still sharing some cleavage and looking sexy. She shared the photo to promote Stella McCartney’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

For “Latina Equal Pay Day” Sofia donned a t-shirt that said “Phenomenally Latina” on it and she had it tied at the waist to show off her taut abs. The Modern Family star was wearing slim jeans that sat right on her hips and the t-shirt snugged hugged her bosom.

Vergara also knows how to go relatively subtle with her photos and still look incredibly gorgeous. Last summer while she was vacationing she posted a shot showing her standing near the water in a beautiful locale, wearing a blue and white bikini, a gauzy white cover-up, sandals, and a hat. As always, Sofia looked stunning in the bikini, but it definitely wasn’t a hit-you-over-the-head revealing shot.

Another sexy – but relatively subtle – shot came last fall when Vergara shared the cover of Health magazine she did. She was wearing just a white button-up shirt, but it seductively hung off of one shoulder, was unbuttoned enough to tease the sultry figure underneath, and she had her legs crossed perfectly to hint at everything else, yet not give anything away.

Sofia Vergara shows her sexy side via her character on Modern Family, but her Instagram page shares more sultry looks that her fans adore. The actress provides a great combination of humor, positivity, and flaunting her figure and her millions of followers can’t get enough.