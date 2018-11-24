Nina Dobrev Flaunts Tiny Waist In Sexy Sports Bra

Nina Dobrev is showing off her stunning figure via social media. The former Vampire Diaries actress is letting everyone know just how toned she really is in her latest photo.

On Friday, Nov. 23, Nina Dobrev shared a gorgeous photo of herself to her Instagram account. The actress is seen looking fierce as she flaunts her famous curves.

Dobrev is seen wearing a pair of high-waisted, black Reebok tights with a speckled pattern on the side, and a matching black sports bra. The ensemble shows off Nina’s toned abs and shoulders, and showcases her flat tummy.

Nina wears a white jacket over top, which is draped off of her shoulder in the photograph, and sports a full face of make up, complete with a dark smokey eye to match her smoldering look.

The raven haired beauty wears her shoulder length tresses parted to the side, and styled in wild, wind blown waves. In the background of the photo, a gray city landscape can be seen, complete with skyscrapers and a cloudy sky.

The former Vampire Diaries star often posts gorgeous photos of herself to social media, and has been known to flaunt her rock hard physique a time or two, including in racy bikini photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev has long since moved on from her time on TVD, where she played the dual roles of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce. She has gone on to star in films such as Flatliners and Lets Be Cops, and is currently filming a new show titled Fam.

The synopsis for the new show reveals that Dobrev plays a woman who is fed up with her father and decides to move in with her older half-sister and her sister’s fiance. The show is set to beginning airing on CBS in 2019 as a mid-season pick up.

Recently, Nina’s former TVD co-star, Paul Wesley made a surprise trip to set to see her as he is also currently working on a new CBS series, titled Tell Me A Story, which is being produced by Kevin Williamson.

“It’s a drama, so it has a lot of dark undertones, and scary moments, but it’s a very dramatic show. It’s a very emotional show,” Williams stated of the new show.

It seems that Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have stayed in touch over the years, and are still very much good friends. Perhaps since they’re currently working for the same network again they could pop up on each other’s shows.