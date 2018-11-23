Disha Patani Flaunts Her Body In Sexy Underwear Snap On Instagram

Disha Patani has given has Instagram followers something to talk about. The 26-year-old Bollywood starlet took to the popular social media platform earlier this week to share a rather racy photo of herself rocking underwear.

In the snap, the Indian beauty is sporting a black and white Calvin Klein bra, which appears to be from the Triangle Bra line in modern cotton, along with matching bikini brief likely from the Carousel line. The brunette stunner is standing in front of a mirror as she poses with her left arm behind her head.

The mirror allows the onlooker to see both her front and back, and showcases the actress’ full body. She is standing with one of her legs slightly in front of the other in a pose that accentuates her toned figure. Patani is wearing her lush dark hair down cascading down her shoulders and bodice.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star is also rocking a gorgeous smokey eye in dark tones, which goes along perfectly with the black of the underwear. She is wearing nude hued lips and light bronzer on her cheeks, which accentuates her honey-colored skin.

In the caption, she announced that would be in Delhi Thursday for the launch of a Calvin Klein store, and urged her fans to join her at DLF Promenade mall in New Delhi.

The snap, which the Baaghi 2 star shared with her whopping 15 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.5 million likes and no comments since it appears that the actress disabled the comment section for the snap. As the Inquisitr previously reported, this wouldn’t be the first time the actress disables comments on a similar photo. Earlier in November, Patani received criticism online for wearing a Calvin Klein bra paired with traditional clothing ahead of Diwali, a religious celebration.

But the pattern seems to have continued. As the Times Now reported, Patani also disabled the comment section of a photo she shared on Nov. 13 in which she is also wearing Calvin Klein underwear while lying on the bed. While the post racked up more than 1.8 million likes, it is evident that many of her followers had issues with the photo considering that comments about it appeared in the previous post.

Similarly, Instagram users also took to her most recent posts to make comments about her decision to share photos of herself in underwear.

“Finally you got clothes,” one user wrote in a more recent post.