Anastasiya Kvitko, Dubbed The ‘Russian Kim Karadashian,’ Teases Instagram Fans With A Sultry, Curvy Display

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram, young model Anastasiya Kvitko, knows how to flaunt her curves to create stunning snaps for the social media site. Kvitko rarely goes for long without sharing some sort of sultry pose, and on Monday afternoon, she presented a new photo that is already getting her millions of followers buzzing.

Anastasiya Kvitko is confident and proud of the curves she carries and she has been bold in the past, saying that she thinks she’s prettier than Kim Kardashian and will be more recognizable in the next few years. While she hasn’t overtaken Kardashian and her popularity yet, Kvitko is setting Instagram on fire in her own way and doing it well.

Kvitko’s latest Instagram post shows her wearing a pair of very short Fashion Nova denim shorts, an off-the-shoulder white top, and Gucci sneakers. Anastasiya is kneeling down to maximize the effects of how her shorts hug her derriere and the top makes the most of the busty Instagram model’s figure.

A hint of the Instagram star’s slim waist can be seen thanks to the cut of the shorts and the crop top. It looks as if these are the Fashion Nova Won’t You Stay dark wash shorts with a high waist and stretch denim and they suit her figure quite well.

While the photo definitely draws the viewer’s attention to Anastasiya’s booty and bustline, it’s hard to miss the stunning Gucci sneakers she’s wearing. These are the Flashtrek sneakers with removable crystals, and they retail on the designer’s site for $1,590.

Anastasiya kept her caption simple in this case, simply wishing a great day to all of her followers. Kvitko has grown her Instagram page to have 9.1 million followers now, and that total is growing by the day. Her fans love these sexy photos that highlight the Russian model’s curves, and this particular post had more than 40,000 likes in just an hour.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Kvitko shared a shot of her new eyelash extensions. Of course, she just so happened to showcase those while wearing a sports bra and holding her camera at an angle that caught a lot of her notorious cleavage and a hint of her midriff.

The Russian Instagram model is living in Los Angeles these days and she is determined to build her brand and make a name for herself. Based on the jaw-dropping photos she has been sharing lately, it looks as if Anastasiya Kvitko is well on her way to accomplishing her lofty goals.